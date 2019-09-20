JOHNSON CREEK — Senior running back Alex Garza caught two touchdown passes and ran for a score to highlight Johnson Creek’s 54-0 nonconference rout of Menominee Indian Friday on homecoming night.
Garza caught four passes for 103 yards and scored from 24 and 41 yards out. Senior running back Sam Budig rushed five times for 93 yards and two touchdowns to lead Johnson Creek’s rushing attack, which piled up 294 yards.
Senior quarterback Justin Swanson completed 8-of-10 passes for 143 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed three times for 36 yards and returned a punt 47 yards for a touchdown.
Junior running back Howie Olszewski had a 50-yard touchdown run in the second quarter and led the defense with nine total tackles. Bow Hartwig added seven tackles. Josue Peralta had two sacks. Levi Berres had one interception.
“Nice homecoming win for us,” Johnson Creek football coach Tim Wagner said.
“I thought our kids executed our game plan on the offensive and defensive ends extremely well. Our starters got up 40-0 in the first half and the JVs played the rest of the game.
“We scheduled these guys, Division 5, a bigger school … but our kids just executed. We held them to a total of 62 yards. I think they had 19 in the first half.”
Johnson Creek travels to play Rio/Fall River on Friday.
JOHNSON CREEK 54, MENOMINEE INDIAN 0
Mem. Indian 0 0 0 0 — 0
Johnson Creek 20 27 0 7 — 54
MI JC
First downs 3 20
Yards rushing (att-yds.) 21-40 23-294
Yards passing 22 148
Attempts 19 11
Completions 5 9
Had intercepted 1 0
Total yards 62 442
Penalties, yards 11-75 8-95
Fumbles, lost 1-1 0-0
JC — Garza 6 run (Griffiths kick)
JC — Garza 24 pass from Swanson (kick failed)
JC — Budig 1 run (Griffiths kick)
JC — Budig 69 run (kick failed)
JC — Swanson 47 punt return (Garza run)
JC — Garza 41 pass from Swanson (kick failed)
JC — Olszewski 50 run (Griffiths kick)
JC — Hartz 19 run (Griffiths kick)
