CAMBRIA — Senior quarterback Justin Swanson threw for two touchdowns and ran for a score as Johnson Creek defeated Cambria-Friesland 34-7 in a Small Trailways football game on Friday.
Swanson completed 9 of his 16 passes for 111 yards including a pair of scoring passes to sophomore receiver Skylor Griffiths, and rushed 14 times for 177 and a score.
Johnson Creek (4-0, 2-0 in conference) clung to a 14-7 lead late into the fourth quarter and was backed up at its own 4-yard line after Cambria-Friesland (2-2, 0-1) pinned the Bluejays deep with a punt.
Swanson broke an off-tackle power run for a 96-yard touchdown with 6 minutes, 45 seconds left in regulation.
“They punt and pin us down on the 4-yard line, and the next play Justin took it to the house,” Johnson Creek football coach Tim Wagner said. “That was a backbreaker.”
The Bluejays held on downs on Cambria-Friesland’s next series, and Swanson threw his second TD pass of the night to Griffiths, a 32-yard strike on a corner route with 5:26 remaining to ice it.
Griffiths caught eight passes for 94 yards and two TDs.
Senior running back Sam Budig carried the ball 12 times for 79 yards and two scores.
The Bluejays led 14-0 after one quarter after Swanson threw a 9-yard touchdown pass to Griffiths and Budig scored from four yards out.
Cambria-Friesland cut the lead in half on Joseph Pulver’s 33-yard TD pass to Griffin Hart midway through the second quarter. But the Hilltoppers managed just 160 yards of total offense.
“We had a mix-up on (their touchdown),” Wagner said. “We were going to call time out and didn’t, but our defense was absolutely stellar tonight. We held them to 10 carries for 12 yards rushing in the first half.”
Bow Hartwig had 10 total tackles to lead the defense. Wyatt Owen added eight and Swanson had seven. Alex Garza and Howie Olszewski each had an interception.
“This was a good game for us overall,” Wagner said. “We had a little adversity. We fumbled twice inside the 10, once in the first half on the 1-yard line.
“We could have been up by a couple more scores, but we were only up 14-7. I told the kids, in the second half we had to continue to do what we were doing and make some big plays. Then Justin rips off that big run and our defense was stellar the whole night.”
Johnson Creek hosts Menomonee Indian for homecoming on Friday.
JOHNSON CREEK 34, CAMBRIA-FRIESLAND 7
Bluejays 14 0 0 20 — 34
Hilltoppers 0 7 0 0 — 7
Scoring plays
First quarter
JC — Griffiths 9 pass from Swanson (Griffiths kick)
JC — Budig 9 run (Griffiths kick)
Second quarter
C-F — Hart 33 pass from Pulver (Smit kick)
Third quarter
None
Fourth quarter
JC — Swanson 96 run (Griffiths kick)
JC — Griffiths 32 pass from Swanson (Griffiths kick)
JC — Budig 11 run (kick failed)
JC C-F
First downs 20 7
Yards rushing (att-yds.) 37-321 24-76
Yards passing 111 84
Attempts 16 15
Completions 9 5
Had intercepted 0 2
Total yards 332 160
Penalties, yards 8-75 5-45
Fumbles, lost 2-2 0-0
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.