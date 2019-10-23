PALMYRA — It didn’t take long for Palmyra-Eagle senior quarterback Brandon Wilde to understand what it takes to be on a winning team.
“From an early age Brandon understood that to be on a winning team, you need good players around you,” Palmyra-Eagle head coach Kevin Wilde said. “One person can’t carry the load.
“He’s always been complementary to his teammates. I remember back to him and Danny (Hammond) playing basketball in middle school and Brandon would keep throwing the ball to Danny even though he wouldn’t catch it, or he would dribble it off his foot. That process (a winning team) began back in fifth grade.”
And because Brandon Wilde has understood what it takes to be on winning team, he’s been rewarded with a standout season.
The senior signal caller has thrown for 2,261 yards and 25 touchdowns, helping the Panthers to a 7-2 year. Part of Wilde and Palmyra-Eagle’s success has come down to Wilde understanding what it takes to be on a winning team, which means trusting the guys around him.
“I feel like one thing I really wanted to work on and focus on in the offseason is trusting the line more, staying in the pocket more, letting plays develop,” he said.
“Brandon understands without an offensive line protecting him and receivers running their routes, he isn’t going to have a successful season,” Wilde said.
It’s the second season of Wilde running the Panthers air-raid offense, which puts up 27.4 points per game.
“I like it (air raid) because we can get five or six guys involved,” Brandon Wilde said. “We can get our running backs involved in the screen game and then we have Danny and Christian Eddy on one side. Dylon (Lurvey) and Nolan (Kopydlowski) on the other side are threats.”
“What makes Brandon special again is he’s not forcing it to one guy,” Kevin Wilde said.
Wilde, who is committed to playing at Ripon next fall, doesn’t just talk about spreading the wealth, he does it.
Lurvey has grabbed 48 receptions for 563 yards and seven touchdowns, Kopydlowski has 32 catches for 525 yards and five touchdowns and Eddy has hauled in 22 catches for 170 yards.
But no connection for Wilde has been quite as potent as the one with senior wide receiver Danny Hammond.
Hammond has grabbed 11 touchdowns on the season and has accounted for just over 50 percent of Wilde’s passing yards (51.7 percent).
“It’s (a connection) always been there,” Brandon Wilde said. “We’ve always played football and basketball together. It’s just the one head nod or you see safety walk up and it’s like, OK it’s go time. I put 100 percent trust in him. The chemistry is unreal.”
“Once middle school started we’ve clicked in all sports,” Hammond said. “We’ve always had a strong connection.”
The dynamic duo’s connection has helped the pair climb up the state’s leaderboard. Wilde leads the state with his 2,261 passing yards, while Hammond is second and third in receptions (77) and receiving yards (1,169), respectively.
“To get our names out there and get Palmyra’s name out there is awesome,” Wilde said. “And to make the playoffs in back-to-back years is just something that hasn’t been done around here in a while. Everyone is hopping on board with this football team.”
In their second playoff appearance in as many years, the Panthers will get Cambridge on the road in a WIAA Division 6 matchup on Friday at 7 p.m.
“They’ve been really dominant in the Capitol South,” Brandon Wilde said. “Like our program, they’ve only been getting better.”
