PALMYRA — Dylon Lurvey caught two touchdown passes from Brandon Wilde in the first half as the Palmyra-Eagle Panthers took a four-score lead before earning a 35-14 victory against Markesan in a Trailways Large football game on Friday at Palmyra-Eagle High School.
Wilde connected with Levi Musselman for a 60-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter and with Nolan Kopydlowski for a 38-yard score in the second quarter.
“This was a big game for (us) as Markesan came into the game with a 26-2 record over the last five years in conference play,” Palmyra-Eagle coach Kevin Wilde said. “It was a big win against a quality opponent and keeps (us) in second place and the win also made them playoff eligible.”
Wilde completed 22 of his 30 passes for 355 yards and four touchdowns. Ryan Carpenter carried the ball 15 times for 58 yards.
Danny Hammond was the top target for Wilde. He caught six passes for 103 yards. Lurvey caught six passes for 94 yards.
Jake Pronschinske made 16 tackles to lead the Palmyra-Eagle defense.
Palmyra-Eagle will continue its season on the road Friday at 7 p.m. against Parkview/Albany.
