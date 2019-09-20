PARDEEVILLE — Brandon Wilde connected with Dylan Lurvey and Christian Eddy for the Palmyra-Eagle Panthers in their 13-8 victory on the road against Pardeeville in a Trailways Large football game on Friday night.
Wilde completed 23 of his 37 passes for 230 yards. Danny Hammond caught six passes for 71 yards and Lurvey had seven catches for 75 yards.
Lurvey also had an interception to go with a pair of Palmyra-Eagle fumble recoveries as the Panthers won the turnover battle.
Palmyra-Eagle (4-1, 2-1) will travel to Waterloo on Friday for a 7 p.m. non-conference game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.