PALMYRA — Brandon Wilde threw for five first-half touchdowns as Palmyra-Eagle defeated Montello/Princeton/Green Lake, 53-13, in a Trailways Large Conference game Friday night at Palmyra-Eagle High School.
Wilde connected on 19 of his 28 passes, throwing for 368 yards. He ended the game with six touchdowns through the air.
Danny Hammond was Wilde’s go-to man, grabbing eight receptions for 171 yards and four touchdowns. Wilde and Hammond’s longest touchdown connection was 68 yards. Dylon Lurvey also reached the century mark receiving, nabbing four catches for 104 yard and two touchdowns.
Lurvey also grabbed two interceptions in the win, including a pick six in the third quarter. The two picks put Lurvey’s season total at seven.
Ryan Carpenter led Palmyra-Eagle’s rushing attack with 16 carries and 108 yards. He found the end zone once.
Palmyra-Eagle will head to Cambridge to take on the Blue Jays in an opening round Division 6 playoff game Friday at 7 p.m.
PALMYRA-EAGLE 53, MONTELLO Co-op 13
Panthers 14 20 19 0 — 53
Phoenix 7 0 0 6 — 13
Scoring plays
First quarter
PE — Carpenter 1 run (Calderon kick)
PE — Hammond 7 pass Wilde (Calderon kick)
Second quarter
PE — Hammond 29 pass Wilde (Calderon kick)
PE — Lurvey 57 pass Wilde (Calderon kick)
PE — Hammond 68 pass Wilde (kick failed)
Third quarter
PE — Lurvey 20 pass Wilde (Calderon kick)
PE — Hammond 6 pass Wilde (kick failed)
PE — Lurvey 35 interception (kick failed)
Fourth quarter
None
TEAM STATISTICS
Rushing (att.-yds.) — PE 24-118. Passes (Comp.-att.-int) — PE 19-28-1. Passing yards — PE 368 . Fumbles-lost — PE 0-0.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing — PE Carpenter 108. Passing — PE Wilde 368. Receiving — PE Hammond 171.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.