ORFORDVILLE — Brandon Wilde completed three touchdowns — two to Danny Hammond — as the Palmyra-Eagle Panthers earned a 20-6 victory against Orfordville Parkview in a Trailways Large football game.
The victory qualified the Panthers for the WIAA playoffs.
Hammond had 10 catches for 116 yards and two scores. Wilde completed 22 of his 40 passes for 187 yards. Dylon Lurvey caught the third touchdown pass. Lurvey made five catches for 34 yards.
Jake Pronschinske had an interception to highlight the defensive effort which included 10 tackles for loss and five sacks.
