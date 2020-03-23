Junior Aiden Calderon was selected to the Trailways South’s first team and was named a Division 4 all-state honorable mention by the WBCA.
Calderon averaged 22 points per game for the Panthers while shooting .565 percent from the field. He helped the Panthers win a regional championship and finish the season with a 21-4 record.
Palmyra-Eagle won the Trailways South Conference title with a perfect 12-0 record.
The junior forward scored 30 or more points four times.
Johnson Creek senior Justin Swanson joined Calderon on the conference’s first team.
Swanson led the Bluejays in scoring (13.8 per game), rebounding (8.3 per game) and assists (3.8). He scored a season-high 31 points against Dodgeland in the season opener.
Johnson Creek finished the season with a 7-16 record and a 4-8 conference record.
Palmyra-Eagle seniors Brandon Wilde and Danny Hammond both earned second-team nods.
Wilde led the state in assists with 13.3 per game. Wilde had 23 games with 10 or more assists and set a school record with 24 assists against Madison Country Day this season.
Hammond averaged 15.2 points per game and grabbed 8.9 rebounds per game. He scored 30 or more points twice for the Panthers.
Deerfield senior Tyler Haak won conference Player of the Year honors.
TRAILWAYS SOUTH
First team: Haak, Deer., sr.; Oswald, OP, jr.; Swanson, JC, sr.; Calderon, PE, jr.; Venteicher, WB, jr.
Second team: Fisher, Deer., fr.; Wilde, PE, sr.; Hammond, PE, sr.; Simonson, OP, jr.; Randall, WB, jr.
Honorable mention: Klade, Deer., so.; Young, MCD, so.; Emmel, ALSA, sr.; Edington, WB, sr.; Kundert, OP, sr.; Byington, ALSA, jr.
Player of the Year — Deerfield senior Tyler Haak
