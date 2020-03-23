Junior Ally Czeshinski helped Palmyra-Eagle to its second straight runner-up finish in the Trailways South Conference.
She was rewarded with a first-team nod in the conference.
Czeshinski averaged team highs in points (13.5 per game), rebounds (8.1 per game) and assists (2.6 per game) this season for the 11-12 Panthers, who also finished 9-3 in conference.
Czeshinski had 10 or more points 16 times this season, including three 20-point games. She also grabbed a season-high 15 rebounds against Williams Bay on Dec. 16.
Czeshinski ended that game with 11 points, 15 rebounds and four assists.
Palmyra-Eagle senior Hannah Steinbach and Johnson Creek’s Lexi Swanson and Brooke Joseph were all selected to the conference’s second team.
Steinbach scored 6.5 points per game, including a season-high 17 against Hustisford.
She also made a team-high 25 3-pointers on the season for the Panthers.
Swanson averaged 11.2 points per game for the Bluejays. She scored 20 or more points five times, including three 21-point games.
The sophomore ended the season averaging a double-double, also grabbing 10.5 rebounds per game.
Joseph — a senior — earned second-team honors scoring 5.0 points per game for Johnson Creek.
Palmyra-Eagle also had honorable mention selections in junior Ally Fredrick and sophomore Kyler Koutsky.
Fredrick had her season-best against Heritage Christian with a 24-point performance. Koutsky netted her season-high versus Deerfield with 20 points.
Orfordville Parkview senior Taylor Burrell was named Trailways South Player of the Year.
TRAILWAYS SOUTH
First team: Burrell, OP, sr.; Czeshinski, PE, jr.; Siewert, Deer., fr.; Schmiesing, ALSA, sr.; Haak, Deer., sr.; Olin, Park., so.
Second team: Bakke, ALSA, sr.; Swanson, JC, so.; Smith, WB, sr.; Steinbach, PE, sr.; Joseph, JC, sr.
Honorable mention: Ezzell, Deer., so.; Donoso, MCD, so.; Koutsky, PE, so.; Fredrick, PE, jr.; Rabenhorst, WB, sr.; Higgins, WB, fr.; Pfeil, WB, sr.
Player of the Year — Orfordville Parkview senior Taylor Burrell
