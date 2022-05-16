PARDEEVILLE — Johnson Creek’s girls tied for fourth with 58 points at the Trailways Conference track and field meet on Friday.
Senior Adriell Patterson won the 300 hurdles in a personal best time of 49.99 seconds.
“Adriell is having a great season and her 300 hurdle time has been coming down as expected at this point in the season,” Johnson Creek track and field coach Paula Constable said.
“She’s undefeated in the conference in that event and that is a nice accomplishment for her senior season. Her goal is to get back to state and place in the finals. She is also hoping to break the school record in the process.”
The 400 relay team of Brooklyn Patterson, Denalyn Siewert, Dominique Patterson, and Brittany Rue won in a new school record time of 52.99.
The 800 relay team of Adriell Patterson, Dominique Patterson, Brooklyn Patterson and Brittany Rue won in 1:50.65.
“I’m really proud of this group of five sprinters/jumpers,” Constable said. “They have put in a lot of work for the team, scoring points and constantly doing multiple events. They do a great job handling the baton and I’m excited for them because they were able to set two school records in the same meet. I’m confident they’ll be able to improve on those times as we go into the tournament.”
Rue took second in the high jump (5-0).
“Brittany is having a nice season in the high jump and in the sprints,” Constable said. “She’s had some recent personal records and she’s been working hard on her approach and form in the high jump.”
Johnson Creek’s boys scored five points. Senior Brandon Blanke placed fifth in the shot put (38-10). Erik Sanchez was eighth in the discus.
”Brandon and Erik have made big strides their senior season,” Constable said. “They have been working on their technique and are looking forward to putting it all together at regionals.”
Palmyra-Eagle’s boys scored 44 points at the conference meet, while the girls scored 26 points.
P-E’s boys 800 relay team of J.D. Merryfield, Joey Brown, Anton Temple and Cole Hodges took second in 1:37.48.
The Panther girls 400 relay team of Kyler Koutsky, Lainey Fredrick, Tayler Harbison and Anna Snorek placed third in 54.36. The same foursome placed third in the 800 relay in 1:53.79.
Team scores — girls: Dodgeland 128, Lourdes 93, Randolph/Cambria-Friesland 71, Johnson Creek 57, Central Wisconsin Christian 57, Madison Tri-Op 54, Deerfield 50, Pardeeville 45, Valley Christian 44, Markesan 24, Rio 18, Palmyra-Eagle 16, Princeton-Green Lake 16, Fall River 15, Parkview 6, Hustisford 6, Horicon 1, Oakfield 1
Team scores — boys: Deerfield 89, Horicon 72, Randolph/Cambria-Friesland 58, Pardeeville 56, Princeton-Green Lake 54, Fall River 53, Markesan 47, Dodgeland 45, Wayland 44, Palmyra-Eagle 44, Valley Christian 29, Parkview 28, Hustisford 26, Lourdes 15, Madison Tri-Op 13, Rio 12, Oakfield 8, Johnson Creek 5, Central Wisconsin Christian 3
