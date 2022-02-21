WAUKESHA — Competing at the 2022 WIAA Division 2 State Boys Swimming and Diving Championship, EagleJays senior Trevor Leto broke the school record in the 50-yard freestyle as the Jefferson/Cambridge boys swim team took 21st on Friday at the Waukesha South High School Natatorium.
“That’s something I’ve been working towards all four years of high school and I was really excited about that,” said Leto. “The final meet of my high school career, and I was able to break that record, it was really cool.”
Leto completed the 50-yard freestyle in a time of 22.34 seconds, finishing in 12th place. The previous school record in the 50 free was 23.04 seconds.
Also swimming at state was the 4x200 yard medley team of Leto, senior Sawyer Thorp, senior Patrick Rogers and junior Roman Leto. The relay team finished in 11th with a time of 1 minute, 44.55 seconds.
“We’ve improved a lot since the beginning, with losing one of our crucial members last year. Replacing him with another person and arranging how the relays would work has been a challenge,” said Rogers. “At the end we did really well, and we put the best relay together that we possibly could.”
Trevor Leto took 14th in the 100 freestyle with a time of 49.59 seconds. The relay team of Trevor Leto, Roman Leto, Thorp and Rogers was disqualified in the 200-yard freestyle event.
“Being able to still have another group to be able to transition in and carry the momentum that we saw build through last year into this year and bring us back to state two years in a row was nice,” said Jefferson/Cambridge coach Alyssa Hotter.
Edgewood won the Division 2 top honors with 274 points.
Team scores: Edgewood 274, Cedarburg 233, Rhinelander 202.5, Shorewood 185, Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights 165, Nicolet 162, McFarland 160, Plymouth 126, Whitefish Bay 118, Ashwaubenon 116.5, Stoughton 110, Menomonie 53, Sturgeon Bay Co-Op 52, Berlin/GreenLake 50, Whitnall 45, Chilton Co-Op 42, Brookfield Academy 40, River Falls 32, Brown Deer/University School of Milwaukee 32, Baraboo 25, Jefferson/Cambridge 20, Rice Lake 19, Grafton 17, Kiel/Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah 11, Port Washington 9, DeForest 4, Tomahawk 3, Two Rivers/Roncalli 2.
