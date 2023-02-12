Fort Atkinson advances 2 relays to state

PLYMOUTH -- Fort Atkinson's 200- and 400-yard freestyle relay teams qualified for the WIAA Division 2 State Boys Swim Championships at Saturday's sectional hosted by Plymouth.

The 200 freestyle relay of seniors Kade Eske and Charlie Schenck, junior Hayden Kincaid and senior Ethan Larson finished second in 1 minute, 34.43 seconds to advance. The same quartet placed third in the 400 free relay in 3 minutes, 30 seconds to move on for the Blackhawks, who placed sixth at the sectional with 222 points.

