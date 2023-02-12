PLYMOUTH -- Fort Atkinson's 200- and 400-yard freestyle relay teams qualified for the WIAA Division 2 State Boys Swim Championships at Saturday's sectional hosted by Plymouth.
The 200 freestyle relay of seniors Kade Eske and Charlie Schenck, junior Hayden Kincaid and senior Ethan Larson finished second in 1 minute, 34.43 seconds to advance. The same quartet placed third in the 400 free relay in 3 minutes, 30 seconds to move on for the Blackhawks, who placed sixth at the sectional with 222 points.
Sectional champions and the 12 fastest individuals/relay teams (excluding sectional winners) from all sectionals advance to the State Championships, which will be held Friday beginning at 5:30 p.m. the Waukesha South High School Natatorium.
Schenck placed fourth in the 200 freestyle in 1:56 and senior teammate Daniel Krapfl placed eighth (2:01). Schenck was also sixth in the 100 freestyle in :52.64 and Kincaid placed eighth (:53.86).
In the 50 freestyle, Larson placed seventh in :23.44 and Kincaid was ninth in :23.87.
Fort's 200 medley relay of sophomore Peyton Godfrey, senior Jack Schepp, Larson and Eske finished sixth in 1:49. Godfrey placed sixth in the 100 backstroke in 1:06 and Schepp was sixth in the 100 breaststroke in 1:10.
Team scores: Grafton 270, Plymouth 259, Chilton co-op 247, Two Rivers/Roncalli 240, Kiel/Elkhart Lake Glenbeulah 227, Fort Atkinson 222, Port Washington 189, Brookfield Academy 175, Berlin/Green Lake 133, Jefferson/Cambridge 118.
