Jefferson Blue Devils second baseman Patrick Cottrell makes a throw to first base for the putout during Sunday’s Home Talent League playoff game versus Cambridge at Fischer Field. The Blue Devils won 4-2.
Cambridge outfielder JT Parish beats a throw to the plate to score a run off a sacrifice fly for the Blues during Sunday's Home Talent League playoff game versus Jefferson at Fischer Field. The Blues lost, 4-2.
JEFFERSON — Three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning helped the Jefferson Blue Devils knock out the Cambridge Blues 4-2 victory in the Home Talent Eastern Section playoffs Sunday at Fischer Field.
“We were feeling that one run wasn’t enough, so we wanted to get an insurance run,” said Jefferson’s Ryan Wagner. “Reese Fetherston was able to get a bunt down for a hit and then we just decided to play small ball, get guys into scoring position and then our guys came through.”
Pat Cottrell gave the Blue Devils (15-0) a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning with an RBI single, scoring Heath Renz.
After Logan Koch led off the fifth with a double for Cambridge, Denver Evans hit a sacrifice bunt to move Jace Horton, who came in to pitch run, to third. With one out, Renz worked out of the jam with a strikeout and a fly ball to keep Cambridge off the board.
“Our guys are consistent around the plate, they throw hard and they have some good off-speed stuff,” said Wagner. “That helps you win a lot of baseball games.”
In the sixth, Fetherston reached on a bunt single and Isaiah Hoffman also laid down a bunt, reaching on a fielding error. After Fetherston and Hoffman moved to third and second base after another bunt, Roby Schlesner hit a single to score Fetherston.
Derek Heffel then hit a double to score Hoffman and Renz doubled home Hoffman, extending the Jefferson lead to 4-0.
Cambridge starting pitcher Jared Horton was replaced with JT Parish, who got out of the inning with a strikeout and a pop out. The Blues went with Parish in relief instead of Cambridge pitcher Sam Mickelson due to the lack of familiarity the Blue Devils had with Parish.
“He threw an absolute shutout at the end of the game, gave us a chance to win and come back, but we just couldn’t do it for him,” said Cambridge manager Jared Horton.
The Blues (9-6) got on the board in the seventh when Evans hit a sacrifice fly to score Parish.
After a scoreless eighth, Chase Jarlsberg hit a single for Cambridge. With two out, Jared Horton hit his second double of the game, scoring Jarlsberg and cutting the lead to 4-2.
“In the first at-bat against Heath, who’s a phenomenal pitcher as the league knows, I was just sitting on a fastball,” said Horton. “After that, I saw a lot of breaking balls, so I had to adjust, and swing later in the count.”
The Blues brought up the potential tying run to the plate, but a strikeout ended the rally and gave Jefferson the 4-2 win.
Jefferson will face Stoughton (10-5) at 1 p.m. on Sunday, August 21 at Fischer Field with the winner advancing to the round-robin Home Talent Championship Series.
