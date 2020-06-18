Updated at 12:15 p.m. Friday, June 18, to reflect the postponement of an upcoming Rome Raiders game.
In the last week, the Fort Atkinson Generals and Jefferson Blue Devils scheduled an exhibition game to be played Thursday night at Jones Park.
Mid-afternoon Thursday, the Jefferson Blue Devils announced on their Facebook page the game had been canceled. Shortly thereafter, the Generals shared the post and shared the the game, as well as a game Friday against Milton Junction had been canceled due to concern for safety of the public health after a Fort Atkinson player reportedly tested positive for covid-19.
As a result, the Rome Raiders have postponed their upcoming game scheduled for Sunday, June 21 against Merton. The Raiders hosted Fort Atkinson in a doubleheader on Sunday, June 14.
Rome manager Jim Wenzel said there is "no direct exposure" to fans in attendance to be reported and that there is a "low risk" to Rome players after discussion with the Jefferson County Health Department. Wenzel said the team decided to postpone the game against Merton on their own accord and not because of a decision made by the Health Department.
This cancellation Thursday night comes two weeks before the July 4 opening day for the Sunday League portion of the Home Talent League season. The league typically begins in early May, but was postponed to a June 7 start date because of the threat of the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. The Home Talent League Executive Board pushed the June 7 start date back to July 4.
Fort Atkinson manager Sam Hartwick addressed the public health risk in a comment on the Generals Facebook post.
“A player on our team tested positive for COVID-19. We found out this afternoon,” Hartwick said. “I will not tell you who the player is, nor is it my information to share. All players who were in direct contact with this player are in the process of being tested and will be quarantined.
“The player who tested positive feels terrible. Not physically from the virus, but mentally because he feels guilty. He feels as if he let our team down. He feels as if he let our fans down. And he feels he let himself down. He followed all the guidelines and wanted to play at Jones Park tonight as much as anyone else.
“Instead of theorizing or criticizing, let’s lift up our teammate. Let’s show some support. We’ll be back on the field, but we won’t be doing so until it’s safe for our team and for our fans.”
The exhibition Thursday night was going to be the first time the Generals had played at Jones Park in 2020. Rome Park has become a refuge for those yearning for a live sports fix — Rome general manager Kent Hoffman said in an email Wednesday, “We at Rome have been enjoying great crowds not witnessed since the 1970’s and 1980’s with people coming from Dane, Rock, Waukesha (and) Dodge counties.”
Elsewhere in the county, the Lake Mills Grays have decided to forgo the 2020 season out of caution for public health, according to a statement released Tuesday by Lake Mills assistant manager and statistician Kirk Lund.
“In the absence of a vaccine or proven treatment, the only proven weapons that we have to fight COVID-19 are isolation, physical distancing, face mask wearing, and handwashing,” Lund said. “These precautions are difficult or impossible to maintain while playing baseball. Thus, we concluded that it would be in the best interest of our ball club that we not play baseball in 2020.
“The Grays have every intention of fielding a team for the 2021 HTL Season, if science and medicine have ended the pandemic with a treatment and/or vaccine for COVID-19.”
In the weeks between the normal start date and the postponed start of the season, teams around the 41-team league were scheduling exhibition games to be played at parks where baseball was permitted. For the most part, that place has been Rome Park in Rome, which is in the Town of Sullivan.
The Generals played a doubleheader against the Rome Raiders on Sunday — they lost both games. Rome Park hosted Fort Atkinson and Jefferson for a doubleheader of their own Saturday, June 6 — Jefferson won both games.
Rome hosted Ixonia for the first game of its Land O’ Lakes schedule on June 7. Jake Tuttle struck out 15 batters as Rome earned a 6-0 victory to open their league slate. The Raiders are scheduled to reconvene their season Sunday, June 21, against Merton.
The weekend before, Jefferson and Rome squared off for an exhibition doubleheader at Rome Park. The Blue Devils usually play their home games at Fischer Field in Jefferson, but the use of public school property is prohibited through the end of June.
The Blue Devils split a doubleheader on the road against Utica on Sunday, June 14.
Fort Atkinson is scheduled to host Poynette in a doubleheader on June 27. Whether those games will be played has not been determined.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.