WHITEWATER — A familiar pattern developed throughout the 2018 NCAA Division III semifinal between the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater and Mary Hardin-Baylor.
The result was UW-Whitewater, which had the top statistical run defense in the country, allowing UMHB senior Markeith Miller to run for 168 yards and two touchdowns. The Warhawks ended up losing the game, 31-14, to the host Crusaders, which went on to win the Stagg Bowl the next week against Mount Union.
The pattern went like this, the UMBH center got into his stance with two UW-Whitewater defensive linemen on his left and two on his right. After snapping the ball, he was untouched going to the second level where he waited for the middle linebacker to make a decision. If the linebacker so much as leaned left, the center would take him there and Miller would run right behind in the opposite direction.
Fifty-one weeks later, the Warhawks will travel back down to Belton, Texas for another installment of the rivalry between Mary Hardin-Baylor on Saturday at noon. It’s the seventh time UW-Whitewater will play against the Crusaders. The Warhawks won the first five meetings prior to the loss last year.
UW-Whitewater has improved its chances by adding the ability to switch into the three-man front which affords the Warhawks a better mechanism to occupy the five offensive linemen while their linebackers flow to the football to make tackles.
The versatility of Jordan Brand and Justin Hansen, and depth provided by the likes of Vince Klim, Niko Lemke, D’Angelo Lux and Jermaine Copeland have combined to keep UW-Whitewater on track despite the injury to WIAC Defensive Player of the Year Mackenzie Balanganayi, who was injured in the first round.
“At times you want to thicken up the middle and having those three guys in there makes it more difficult for them,” UW-Whitewater head coach Kevin Bullis said. “Usually we go to a three-man front in a situation where we want to get another (defensive back) in the secondary to defend the pass.”
There are two types of defensive backs the Warhawks have used to add a body to defend the pass. Against Wartburg, UW-Whitewater added cornerback Jacob Frey to the secondary to increase their pass defense. In other situations, the Warhawks will add an extra safety — freshman Egon Hein — and move senior Nate Tranel in a position where he’s closer to the line of scrimmage like an outside linebacker.
Bullis always has emphasized a desire to give his players a “full toolbox” to utilize while cultivating success. For the 2019 season, the defense has added a new tool.
The 2018 Crusaders had two things working in their favor: Miller was a first-team d3football.com All-American, so he didn’t need much of an advantage to be productive and the Warhawks hadn’t faced an offensive line with that much skill.
That said, the UW-W defense rallied to the football and didn’t give up anything more than a 17-yard run against Miller. But the Warhawks weren’t dominant enough on the defensive side of the ball to overcome two lost fumbles and two interceptions by the UW-W offense.
Linebacker Matt Anderson, a senior who is second on the team with 77 tackles in 2019, is one of the players that theoretically benefits from this scheme adjustment. Anderson dropped back underneath a pass 15 yards into the secondary to intercept Wartburg quarterback Noah Dodd in the second round victory. Anderson also came free on a blitz when the Warhawks went with a three-man front.
“We’re just switching up the look to get them thinking because when someone’s thinking, they can’t play as fast as usual,” Anderson said. “I don’t think we blitz more out of that package, but on that play we dialed up a blitz and I was able to come free.”
It’s been a process of development for the Warhawks. They’ve steadily been using the three-man front more as the season has progressed and its ultimate test will occur Saturday.
