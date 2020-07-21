Jeff Jagodzinski has joined the UW-Whitewater football staff as an offensive assistant, according to Pete Thamel of Yahoo! Sports.
Jagodzinski — who was a fullback for the Warhawks from 1981-1984 — most recently was the offensive coordinator for the XFL’s Dallas Renegades in 2020.
The West Allis Central High School graduate was the running backs coach at UW-Whitewater in 1985 and eventually became the Green Bay Packers tight end coach from 1999-2003. After two years with the Atlanta Falcons, the Milwaukee native became the Packers offensive coordinator in 2006.
From 2007-2008, Jagodzinski coached Boston College to a 20-8 record. In his first season with the Eagles, Jagodzinski — along with current Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan — helped Boston College reach as high as No. 2 in the rankings. He’s made six coaching stops since his tenure with Boston College.
The Warhawks advanced all the way to the NCAA Division III final last season.
Jagodzinski posted a tweet on Tuesday regarding the hiring:
“Heading home where it all started.”
