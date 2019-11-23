WHITEWATER — On three consecutive plays, University of Wisconsin-Whitewater sealed Monmouth’s fate.
Late in the first quarter, the Warhawks scored a touchdown, recovered a fumble, and scored another touchdown in succession to lead the way to a 35-10 victory in an NCAA Division III first round game at Perkins Stadium on Saturday.
Whitewater quarterback Max Meylor fired four touchdown passes, while Alex Peete ran for touchdown and caught another to propel the Warhawks into the second round against Wartburg at a site to be determined. Wartburg pummeled Hope College 41-3 in its first-round game.
“I was very pleased with how we came out of the gate early,” UW-Whitewater coach Kevin Bullis said. “It was great to see Max get comfortable; he made some mistakes on the first drive of the game, but he was able to overcome them.”
Meylor’s comfort level grew during a game-changing three-play stretch that started with his 13-yard touchdown pass to a diving Ryan Wisniewski in the corner of the end zone to take a 7-0 lead with 2 minutes, 40 seconds left in the first quarter.
Then on the ensuing kickoff, UW-Whitewater linebacker Kaleb Kaminski stripped and recovered a fumble at the Monmouth 26-yard line. On the next play, Meylor completed a screen pass to Peete on a perfectly executed 26-yard touchdown pass 16 seconds later.
“Those three plays were huge and just a big swing,” Monmouth coach Chad Braun said. “Against a great program you can’t make mistakes like that.”
Meylor and the offense kept rolling in the first half with an 11-yard touchdown pass to Derek Kumerow and 3-yard run by Peete to make it 28-0 at halftime.
Meylor was named the starter last Monday after coming in as a reliever for incumbent quarterback Zach Oles each of the last two games. Meylor completed 16 of his 26 passes for 183 yards.
“I had all week to prepare for this opportunity,” Meylor said. “I had an extra pep in my step knowing I would be out there and after missing guys in practice I had to make sure I got on the same page with them.”
A 28-point lead was more than enough for the UW-Whitewater defense that dominated Monmouth for most of the game.
“We didn’t see anything new from them formation wise,” Whitewater defensive end Jordan Brand said. “Everything they did we saw on film and were to prepare for in practice.”
Monmouth was able to gain the upper hand on special teams, blocking two Andy Cooper punts in the second half. The first block at the Warhawk 35-yard line set up Monmouth’s lone touchdown on Walker Dycus’ 16-yard touchdown pass to Nathan Graham to cut it to 28-7 with 12:02 to play in the third quarter.
“We did see some things on film that we thought we could take advantage of in the punt game,” Braun said. “We just didn’t get them to punt it enough.”
Meylor kept the punting team on the bench the ensuing drive with a 52-yard touchdown pass over the middle to Wisniewski on an apparent blown coverage to make it 35-7 Whitewater.
Monmouth later tacked on a 28-yard Joey Biel field goal to cut it 35-10 in the fourth but did get any closer.
UW-Whitewater will now wait for the decision on venue for next week before preparing for Wartburg.
"Ultimately, the second half was disappointing, we had two punts blocked," Bullis said. "We pride ourselves on being very good in our protection and obviously we weren't. In the second half, we weren't as consistent in the first half offensively or defensively.
"They were never able to run the ball on us, but there were able to get those three pass plays and that was disappointing.
"We have to finish better."
So, they'll make the corrections and play another elimination game next week.
UW-WHITEWATER 35, MONMOUTH 10
Monmouth;0;0;7;3—10
UW-Whitewater;14;14;7;0—35
Scoring plays
First quarter
UW-W — Wisniewski 13 pass Meylor (Gasienica kick)
UW-W — Peete 26 pass Meylor (Gasienica kick)
Second quarter
UW-W — Kumerow 11 pass Meylor (Gasienica kick)
UW-W — Peete, 3 run (Gasienica kick). M—Nathan Graham, 16 pass from Dycus (Biel kick).
UW-W — Wisniewski, 52 pass from Meylor (Gasienica kick).
Third quarter
M — FG Biel 28.
Fourth quarter
None
TEAM STATISTICS
First downs — M 6 (6 passing), UW-W 28 (19 rushing, 8 passing, 1 penalty). Rushes (att.-yds) — M 16-0, W 59-278. Yards passing — M 172, UW-W 200. Passes — M 33-21-1, UW-W 28-18-1. Fumbles-lost — M 1-1, W 0-0. Penalties-yards — M 5-50, M 4-40.
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Rushing — M Lawrence 8-24; UW-W Ware 20-110, Peete 16-80. Passing — M Dycus 21-32-172, UW-W Meylor 16-26-183. Receiving — M Uryasz 6-75, UW-W Wisniewski 6-67.
