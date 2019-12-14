WHITEWATER — Max Meylor walked off the field visibly yelling at himself.
The junior quarterback overthrew receiver Nathaniel Osterloo on the sidelines for what could have been a long completion to pick up a 3rd-and-6.
“I wanted that one because he’s my boy,” said Meylor, referring to the fact that both he and Osterloo graduated from Mount Horeb.
Meylor made up for it by leading the Warhawks in rushing with six carries for 85 yards and a 38-yard touchdown run before Wojciech Gasienica made a decisive 37-yard field goal to earn a 35-32 victory over St. John’s in an NCAA Division III semifinal at Perkins Stadium on Saturday.
Meylor bounced back and found a way to succeed with three carries for 37 yards in a nine-play, 45-yard drive that set up a touchdown pass from Meylor to Derek Kumerow to take a 22-21 lead before the end of the half.
“I’m not really known as a runner,” Meylor said. “I don’t really have the get-up speed like some of the guys that we have, so the opportunity came and I took advantage of the opportunity.”
Success for UW-Whitewater (13-1) was dependent upon whether or not they could find enough ways to attack St. John’s (12-2) despite the Johnnies stacking players at the line of scrimmage to stop the run. St. John’s was going to do everything in its power to force the Warhawks to win some other way.
Meylor attacked the Johnnies vertically with passes to junior Ryan Wisniewski in the first half. Wisniewski got lost behind cornerback Chris Harris for a 41-yard gain. The Warhawks settled for a field goal to cut the deficit to 7-3 on the drive.
Meylor connected again with Wisniewski for 26 yards in front of the SJU sideline. Meylor and Wisniewski ran a similar play against man-to-man defense on the next play completing a 37-yard pass only to have it called back because of a player illegally downfield.
Meylor was intercepted by Harris on the next play.
But he bounced back and gave the Warhawks just enough quarterbacking to overtake St. John’s and earn the first berth into the Stagg Bowl in since fifth-year head coach Kevin Bullis took over the program.
“We felt going into the game that we wanted to run the ball in a manner that was fitting with our tradition and we were fortunate because we didn’t run it in that manner,” Bullis said. “Max Meylor had a fantastic game running the football and throwing the ball extremely well.
“He showed himself as an all-around quarterback. He seems to get better every time he plays the game.”
Odd stats
Since Gary Fasching started coaching St. John's in 2013, the Johnnies are 52-0 when scoring more than 30 points and 57-3 when scoring the first points of the game. The Johnnies did both of those things on Saturday and lost the game.
Jordan Brand had three sacks, Justin Hansen and Nico Lemke each had two sacks for the UW-Whitewater defense, but St. John's quarterback Jackson Erdmann still managed to throw for 342 yards.
"I guess that's why there's more to the game than statistics," said senior linebacker Matt Anderson who ripped the ball out of the hands of SJU running back Kai Barber to seal the game. "Our defensive line was relentless. Nico, JB, all those guys just stayed after it and were relentless. It would be easy sometimes to get frustrated if they can't get it, but that's not the case with our D line."
Relentlessness trumps stats.
Seven sacks
There were series where it seemed like UW-Whitewater figured something out and was gong to be able to force Erdmann out of the pocket with ease.
Brand mixed in his spin move, swim move and speed rush, but none of those moves are guaranteed to work. Hansen and Lemke were able to chase Erdmann and collect the coverage sacks, but Hansen's ability to push an interior rush limited whether or not Erdmann could step up into the pocket to throw or to scramble.
"It's a chess game, especially with defensive linemen and offensive linemen," Bullis said. "It's kind of like 1 on 1 basketball. You know what a guy has for a move and what he has for defense and it's a constant state of chess game with them. We talk to our defensive line about recalculating. If they do this, then we need to counter with that. ...
"There were times where we weren't as disciplined with our finishing of moves. There were times where we were beautiful with it."
Four-man rush
It's simple math, if the Warhawks only needed to rush four guys to create pressure, more players could be dropped in coverage. If the Warhawks have a weakness it would be having to straight-up cover one-on-one with five guys across the field.
No team has made threatened them with that this season — until Saturday. Most teams would need to regularly bring a fifth pass rusher to disrupt the quarterback and occasionally add a sixth.
UW-Whitewater consistently stuck with a four-man rush and occasionally added a fifth. It worked.
"Jackson Erdmann does such a great job of throwing the ball on time," Bullis said. "Quarterbacks that throw the ball on time, it's tough to sack them. To get seven sacks in this game, I'm shocked by that number and I have a lot of confidence in our pass rush ability. ..."
An old tale about sharks smelling blood in the water has led the D-line group to refer to itself as the shark tank. They're tied for fourth in the NCAA D-III in total team sacks with 43.
Erdmann, who won the Gagliardi award in 2018, is third in the nation in touchdown passes (46) and first in yards with 4,698 yards through 13 games.
First Stagg Bowl after Leipold
Three times since Bullis took over for Lance Leipold in 2015, the Warhawks have played in a semifinal. Twice, they lost in lopsided games.
After Leipold won six national titles in eight years, he went to Buffalo with most of the staff.
So, was there pressure for Bullis to get a team back to the Stagg Bowl?
"No," said Bullis as he broke down film on Saturday night in his office. "The only pressure that exists is what you put on yourself. Nothing else matters."
