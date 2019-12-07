BELTON, Tex. — The strength of the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater defensive line was on full display at the end of the first half.
In a sequence when Mary Hardin-Baylor was attempting to at least tie the game going into halftime, the defensive line had two sacks and two hurries to eliminate a scoring threat.
The Warhawks scored on the first drive of the second half and cruised to a 26-7 victory over host Mary Hardin-Baylor in an NCAA Division III quarterfinal game in Belton, Texas, on Saturday.
The second-ranked Crusaders won the 2018 NCAA title and had won 27 consecutive games. Mary Hardin-Baylor linebacker Tevin Jones intercepted Max Meylor to take over at the UW-Whitewater 32-yard line with 32 seconds left in the half trailing by three points having scored a touchdown three plays earlier.
Justin Hansen opened the drive with a sack and Jordan Brand closed the drive with a sack to end the first half. The Crusaders (12-1) had a golden opportunity to convert on a turnover, but the Warhawks (12-1) held.
In the first half, UW-Whitewater dominated time of possession. The Warhawks held the ball for more than 23 minutes in the first half. In the second half, UW-W senior safety Nate Tranel had an interception on their 39-yard line and Brand recovered a fumble on the UW-W 23-yard line.
One year after losing to Mary Hardin-Baylor 31-14 in the semifinals and turning the ball over four times, the script had been flipped.
“Us coaches are really good at history,” said UW-Whitewater coach Kevin Bullis in the postgame news conference. “You look back at a year ago, we gave the ball away four times. This time we were able to get the ball (two) times. I know that is a huge factor in this type of game — and any game — but when you have two really high caliber teams and you can take the football away, it’s a huge advantage.”
UW-Whitewater will advance to the semifinals for the third time in the Bullis era. The Warhawks will face St. John’s after the Johnnies knocked off top-seeded Wheaton, 34-33.
“I don’t think it will ever erase the feeling we had last year,” Tranel said. “It’s always in the back of our mind of all right, well, now we have another game. Yes, right now we’re going to celebrate and enjoy the night together. This is a huge accomplishment for us, but we’re never going to forget about that feeling from last year. We lost in the fourth round last year and we’re going into the fourth round this year. …
“It’s nice that we got this win, but we can’t forget about (the loss) because that’s what drives us every day.”
UW-Whitewater surrendered 140 yards of total offense to a Mary Hardin-Baylor team that entered the game averaging 413.3 yards and 50.5 points per game.
On the offensive side of the ball, Jarrod Ware carried the ball 14 times for 110 yards and two touchdowns. The highlight of his offensive output was a 23-yard run in which he was contacted five yards down field and then, through a combination of his feet moving and his fellow Warhawks pushing and pulling him with Crusaders draped on their shoulders, they moved a pile of humanity an extra 18 yards to the 35-yard line.
UW-Whitewater was more physical than the Crusaders up front, so Mary Hardin-Baylor pulled a safety down to try to counter the rushing attack. That’s when Meylor connected with Ryan Wisniewski for a 36-yard gain up the seam to advance the ball to the UMHB 28-yard line.
Ware capped the 9-play, 85-yard drive with a 5-yard touchdown run to give the Warhawks a 17-7 lead with 9:27 to go in the third quarter.
“We just came out with the mentality right away (to be more physical),” Ware said. “We just knew that right out of the gate, we were going to have to be the more physical team. They had a lot of speed out there and they’re very talented, but it’s going to come down to who is going to man up and be more physical.”
The Warhawks finished the game with 57 carries for 239 yards. Meylor completed 10 of his 12 passes for 119 yards. He threw one interception and the other incompletion was intentionally thrown away as he was spun to the turf. Junior Ryan Wisniewski had five catches for 72 yards.
Junior Alex Peete carried the ball 11 times for 52 yards in the opening drive, which the Warhawks settled for a 19-yard field goal to take a 3-0 lead with 2:22 to go in the first quarter. The drive chewed up 9:21.
“That first quarter, I was giddy like a little kid,” Bullis said. “I don’t think our defense was on the field for more than four minutes in the first quarter. That, to me, was huge.”
UW-WHITEWATER 26, MARY HARDIN-BAYLOR 7
Warhawks 3 7 7 9 — 26
Crusaders 0 7 0 0 — 7
Scoring plays
First quarter
UW-W — FG Gasienica 19
Second quarter
UW-W — Ware 2 run (Gasienica kick)
UMHB — Reed 6 pass Hammack (Avila kick)
Third quarter
UW-W — Ware 5 run (Gasienica kick)
Fourth quarter
UW-W — FG Gasienica 42
UW-W — Meylor 1 run (Gasienica kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
First downs — UW-W 22, UMHB 11. Rushes (att.-yds.) — UW-W 57-239, UMHB 13-37 (sacks 5 for -40). Passing yards — UW-W 119, UMHB 143. Passes (comp.-att.-int.) — UW-W 10-12-1, UMHB 16-28-1. Fumbles-lost — UW-W 0-0, UMHB 1-1. Penalties-yards — UW-W 3-25, UMHB 4-30.
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Rushing — UW-W Ware 14-110; UMHB Duncan 11-35. Passing — UW-W Meylor 10-12-119-1; UMHB Duncan 11-35. Receiving — UW-W Wisniewski 5-72, UMHB 6-70.
