Former UW-La Crosse quarterback Evan Lewandowski will be transferring to UW-Whitewater, according to his Twitter.
On Monday, Lewandowski posted a tweet: “Change of plans… I’m headed to Whitewater.”
Lewandowski announced in December that he was entering the transfer pool after a record-setting sophomore campaign with the Eagles. Lewandowski was an All-WIAC first teamer and set UW-La Crosse program records in passing yards (2,804) and touchdowns (28). Lewandowski tied a NCAA Division III record with nine touchdown passes in a 63-49 win over UW-River Falls.
The Illinois native expressed his desire to play at a higher level and planned to transfer to Big Ten Maryland in May. But it looks like Lewandowski had a change of heart by transferring to the DIII Warhawks.
Zach Oles and Max Meylor shared quarterback duties as juniors last season for Whitewater and are set to be seniors this year.
Oles played in 12 games and threw for 1,509 yards, along with 12 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Meylor also played in 12 games, recorded 1,171 passing yards and tossed 11 touchdowns to go along with nine picks.
Lewandowski will come in as a junior for the 2020 season. He will have to sit one season before he plays, according to WIAC rules.
The Warhawks advanced to the Division III National Championship game last season where they lost to North Central (Ill.). Whitewater defeated La Crosse, 21-17, during the regular season at Perkins Stadium.
Lewandowski completed 22 of 39 passes for 249 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the loss.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.