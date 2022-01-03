ATLANTA — The UW-Whitewater men’s basketball team earned a split while competing in the Emory Holiday Classic Dec. 29-30 in Atlanta, Georgia

The Warhawks (9-4 overall) lost the opening game 91-70 to Emory University, 91-70, as Matthew Schner poured in a game-high 30 points on 14-of-19 shooting from the field.

Meanwhile, Whitewater was held to a season-low 38% shooting from the floor while the Eagles (5-3) shot 50.7 percent and tallied 52 first-half points.

Trevon Chislom scored 15 points, including 11 in the first half, to go with three rebounds to lead UW-W in scoring. Derek Gray collected 13 points and five rebounds, while Jack Brahm scored nine points and grabbed a team-high seven rebounds.

The Warhawks outscored the Eagles 43-39 in the second half but were unable to get within 20 points at any point in the period.

UW-W used a strong defensive performance Thursday afternoon to secure an 89-63 win against LaGrange (Ga.) College.

The Warhawks held the Panthers (5-8) to 32.4 percent shooting from the floor, including a 25.7 percent clip in the first half as UW-W took a 46-26 halftime lead.

Gray led all scorers with 20 points to go along with nine rebounds, three assists, three steals and two blocks. J.T. Hoytink posted a career-best 16 points to go with three rebounds and two steals, while Jack Brahm added 16 points, nine rebounds and a team-high four assists.

UW-Whitewater resumes Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference play Wednesday at No. 5 UW-Oshkosh (12-1). Both teams are 2-0 in WIAC play. Tipoff is slated for 7 p.m. at Kolff Fieldhouse in Oshkosh.

EMORY 91, UW-WHITEWATER 70

UW-Whitewater 27 43 — 70

Emory University 52 39 — 91

UW-Whitewater (fg-fga ft-fta pts) — Gray 5-13 0-0 13, Brahm 4-9 1-4 9, Lambert 4-9 0-0 8, Capstran 3-11 0-0 7, Malensek 1-4 0-0 2, Chislom 5-5 4-6 15, Flatten-Moore 2-4 4-5 8, Hoytink 2-6 0-0 5, Barker 1-6 0-2 3, Conaghan 0-0 0-0 0, L. Umnus 0-1 0-0 0 , Pytleski 0-1 0-0 0, Fisher 0-0 0-0 0, V. Umnus 0-1 0-0 0, Armwald 0-0 0-0 0, Eggleston 0-0 0-0 0. Totals — 27-71 9-17 70.

Emory University — Schner 14-19 0-1 30, Barber 2-5 6-6 10, Shanahan 3-8 0-0 7, Stuck 1-3 4-4 6, Martens 3-8 0-0 6, Williams 6-11 3-3 18 Johnson 4-6 1-2 9, Fried 0-3 0-0 0, Fallas 0-3 0-0 0, Halaby 0-1 0-0 0, Portis 0-1 0-0 0. Totals — 35-69 15-17 91.

3-point goals — UWW 7-21 (Gray 3-4, Lambert 0-1), Capstran 1-2), Malensek 0-4), Chisholm 1-1), Hoytink 1-3), Barker 1-4, L. Umnus 0-1, V. Umnus 0-1); EU 6-19 (Schner 2-4, Barber 0-2, Shanahan 1-2, Martens 0-4, Williams 3-5, Fallas 0-1, Whelton 0-1). Rebounds — UWW 37 (Brahm 7); EU 46 (Schner, Fried 7). Assists — UWW 8 (Brahm, Capstran 2); EU 21 (Stuck 8). Turnovers — UWW 10; EU 12. Total fouls — UWW 13; EU 14. Fouled out — None. Att. — 189.

UW-WHITEWATER 89, LAGRANGE 63

UW-Whitewater 46 43 — 89

LaGrange College 26 37 — 63

UW-Whitewater (fg-fga ft-fta pts) — Gray 9-20 0-0 20, Hoytink 4-12 6-6 16, Brahm 5-12 6-8 16, Lambert 2-3 0-0 4, Capstran 1-3 0-0 2, Barker 5-8 0-0 13, Chisholm 5-6 0-0 10, Pytleski 1-1 0-0 2, Fisher 1-1 0-0 2, Flaten-Moore 1-1 0-0 2, Eggleston 0-0 2-4 2, Conagham 0-2 0-0 0, Armwald 0-2 0-0 0, L. Umnus 0-0 0-0 0, V. Umnus 0-0 0-0 0. Totals — 34-71 20-36 89.

LaGrange College — Hill 5-7 2-2 13, Brown 5-10 0-5 10, Cofield 3-13 0-0 7, Edwards 2-10 2-2 6, Lyons 1-6 2-2 4, Dolhancyk 5-10 5-6 17, Paulk 1-8 4-4 6, Oden 0-2 0-0 0, Pendleton 0-1 0-0 0. Totals — 22-68 15-21 63.

3-point goals — UWW 7-16 (Gray 2-3, Hoytink 2-6, Brahm 0-1, Barker 3-5, Armwald 0-1); LC 4-21 (Hill 1-1, Cofield 1-6, Edwards 0-2, Lyons 0-1, Dolhancyk 2-3, Paulk 0-5, Oden 0-1, Pendleton 0-1). Rebounds — UWW 56 (Lambert 10); LC 32 (Brown 7). Assists — UWW14 (Brahm 4); LC 9 (Brown, Edwards 3). Turnovers — UWW 16; LC 11. Total fouls — UWW 17; LC 16. Fouled out — None. Att. — 68.

