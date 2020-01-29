LA CROSSE — A jumper from sophomore Bailey Kale in the last minute of the game lifted the UW-Whitewater men’s basketball team to a 65-63 win over host UW-La Crosse in a WIAC game on Wednesday.
Kale hit a jump shot with 34 seconds left in the game to give the Warhawks a 65-63.
Both teams traded turnovers and the Eagles (15-3, 5-3 WIAC) missed the front end of the bonus the following possession. The Warhawks (7-12, 2-6) returned the favor with missing their front end of their bonus free-throw attempt with six seconds left.
La Crosse’s Terek Nesheim missed a game-tying jumper in the final second of the game.
Kale finished with a game-high 18 points.
Whitewater overcame a 30-26 halftime deficit in the win.
Ethan Anderson netted a game-high 19 points for La Crosse.
Sophomore Breontae Hunt added 17 points for the Warhawks. He connected on four 3-pointers.
The Warhawks were just 2 of 9 on 3-point attempts in the first half, but were 5 of 8 on attempts in the second half.
UW-Whitewater will host UW-Stevens Point in a conference game Wednesday at Kachel Gymnasium at 7 p.m.
UW-WHITEWATER 65,
UW-LA CROSSE 63
Warhawks 26 39 — 65
Eagles 30 33 — 63
UW-Whitewater (fg ftm-fta pts) — Kale 7 2-2 18, Hunt 5 3-5 17, Jensen 3 3-5 7, Gates 2 0-0 5, Ards 1 0-0 2, Burks III 3 2-2 8, Martinez 2 0-0 4, Brahm 1 0-0 2, Chislom 1 0-0 2. Totals — 25 8-10 65.
UW-La Crosse — Anderson 8 0-0 19, Nesheim 4 3-4 11, Haese 4 0-0 11, Cook 2 3-5 7, Norcia 2 0-0 5, noone 3 0-0 9, Suchomel 0 1-2 1. Totals — 23 7-12 63.
3-point goals — UWW (Kale 2, Hunt 4, Gates) 7; UWL (Anderson 3, Haese 3, Norcia, Noone 3) 10. Rebounds — UWW 39, UWL 32. Total fouls — UWW 12, UWL 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.