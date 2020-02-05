WHITEWATER — The UW-Whitewater men’s basketball team led by as much as 13 points, but fell to UW-Stevens Point, 74-72, in a WIAC game Wednesday at Kachel Gymnasium in Whitewater.
A 3-pointer from sophomore Jack Brahm gave the Warhawks (7-13, 2-7 WIAC) a 31-18 lead with just over five minutes to play in the first half.
The Pointers (14-6, 6-3) ended the first half on a 13-5 run to trim the deficit to 36-31 by halftime.
Stevens Point took the lead (40-39) less than four minutes into the second half and led by as much as 66-54 with 7 minutes, 24 seconds remaining in the game.
Whitewater cut it to one possession after a layup and free throw from sophomore Breontae Hunt with 1:01 to play.
Sophomore Bailey Kale made it a one-point game at 71-70 with 38 seconds to play.
The Pointers hit a pair of free throws and Kale made another layup to make it 73-72 with 12 seconds left.
Stevens Point made one of two free throws, and a Kale jumper at the horn didn’t connect.
Junior Equan Ards scored a team-high 17 points for the Warhawks. Hunt added 14 points and freshman Trevon Chislom also broke double digits with 11 points.
Ethan Bublitz scored a game-high 24 points for the Pointers.
The Warhawks will head on the road to take on UW-River Falls in a conference game Saturday at 5 p.m.
UW-STEVENS POINT 74, UW-WHITEWATER 72
Pointers 31 43 — 74
Warhawks 36 36 — 72
UW-Stevens Point (fg ftm-fta pts) — Bublitz 6 9-10 24, Nelson 4 7-8 18, Ehrke 4 5-10 13, Koerner 3 0-0 8, Knez 2 0-0 5, Timmerman 2 0-0 4, Mootz 1 0-0 2. Totals — 22 21-28 74.
UW-Whitewater — Ards 8 0-0 17, Hunt 6 1-1 14, Gates 3 0-0 7, Jensen 3 0-0 6, Burks III 0 1-2 1, Chislom 4 3-3 11, Kale 3 2-2 8, Brahm 2 0-0 5, Conaghan 1 0-0 3. Totals — 30 8-9 72.
3-point goals — UWSP (Bublitz 3, Nelson 3, Koerner 2, Knez) 9; UWW (Ards, Hunt, Gates, Conaghan) 4. Rebounds — UWSP 32, UWW 33. Total fouls — UWSP 12, UWW 23.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.