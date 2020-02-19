OSHKOSH — Scoring in the paint built the initial lead and balance made sure the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh never was threatened in the second half as the host Titans earned an 86-65 victory over UW-Whitewater in a WIAC men’s basketball game on Wednesday.
The Titans outscored the Warhawks, 28-10, in the first half en route to a 43-29 lead at the break. Adam Fravert scored 19 points to lead five UW-Oshkosh players in double figures. Jack Flynn added 16 points and grabbed eight rebounds for the Titans (16-8, 10-3 WIAC), who clinched a first-round bye in the WIAC tournament.
Junior Equan Ards scored 25 points and grabbed five rebounds to lead the Warhawks (7-17, 2-11). It was the first time in six games that UW-Whitewater did not play a game decided by three points for fewer. In the previous six games, the Warhawks were 1-5.
Freshman Trevon Chislom, a former McFarland player, scored 11 points coming off the bench.
The Warhawks rank last in the WIAC in 3-point percentage. On Tuesday, they made 9 of their 20 attempts. Breontae Hunt finished with eight points and made two 3-pointers. Ards made two 3-pointers and seven other UW-Whitewater players made one 3-pointer.
They finished 4 of 10 from the free-throw line.
UW-Whitewater will continue its season at home against UW-Stout on Saturday at 3 p.m.
UW-OSHKOSH 86, UW-WHITEWATER 65
Warhawks 29 36 — 65
Titans 43 43 — 86
UW-Whitewater (fg ftm-fta pts) — Ards 11 1-3 25, Hunt 3 0-2 8, Gates 1 0-0 3, Jensen 1 1-2 3, Spicer Jr. 0 0-0 0, Chislom 4 2-2 11, Grintjes 3 0-0 7, Martinez 1 0-0 3, Pytleski 1 0-0 3, Conaghan 1 0-0 2, Brahm 0 0-1 0. Totals — 26 4-10 65.
UW-Oshkosh — Fravert 5 8-9 19, Flynn 7 2-3 16, Muench 5 2-3 14, Borchert 4 2-5 10, Mahoney 3 4-4 12, Steckbauer 2 1-1 5, Wilman 1 2-2 4, Zeitler 1 0-0 3, Otto 1 0-0 3. Totals — 29 21-27 86.
3-point goals — UW-W 9 (Ards 2, Hunt 2, Gates, Chislom, Grintjes, Martinez, Pytleski), UW-O 7 (Fravert, Muench 2, Mahoney 2, Zeitler, Otto). Total fouls — UW-W 22, UW-O 15.
