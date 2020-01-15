WHITEWATER — It wasn’t in the post that the traditional big men ultimately separated University of Wisconsin-La Crosse from UW-Whitewater.
It was when 6-foot-6 senior Terek Nesheim, who didn’t score in the first half, stepped out to make a 3-pointer and when Wyatt Cook hit a mid-range, turnaround jump shot to take a six-point lead in overtime that the Eagles best displayed their advantage.
Cook, who finished with 26 points, made a 3-pointer with 39 seconds left in the second half to force overtime and Nesheim scored nine of his 22 points in overtime as UW-La Crosse earned an 84-78 victory over host UW-Whitewater in WIAC men’s basketball on Wednesday night.
Early on in the overtime period, freshman forward Trevon Chislom fouled out. He was the third UW-Whitewater forward to foul out following Jack Brahm and Riley Jensen to an early spot on the bench.
Needing to make up for the shortcomings on the defensive side of the court, UW-Whitewater wasn’t helped when top scorer Equan Ards suffered a cramp in his calf that slowed him in the overtime period. The Warhawks returned to the stagnance on offense and were outscored in the extra five minutes.
“When we aren’t moving the ball and guys aren’t cutting as well and we aren’t scoring, that’s what it is,” said sophomore point guard Bailey Kale who scored 13 points. “When we made our big runs, you could see everyone was sharing the ball and it was more fluid in the offense.
“We need to get into that quicker.”
UW-La Crosse went on an 8-1 run to start overtime and put the game out of reach. Nesheim and Cook scored the first six points of overtime.
Ards, a junior transfer, made a right-handed layup on the left side of the rim in a scramble drill to give UW-Whitewater a 67-66 lead with 2:18 to play. It was the first lead of the game for the Warhawks.
UW-La Crosse called a timeout with a 64-58 lead over UW-Whitewater and 5:33 to play. Ards scored in the next UW-W possession, sophomore point guard Bailey Kale made a pull-up mid-range jumper and Trevon Chislom made two free throws on consecutive possessions to pull within two points and UW-La Crosse had to call another timeout with 3:31 to play.
UW-Whitewater forced Nesheim into a tough shot and Ards made a layup to knot things up at 64 out of the timeout.
“We allowed them to throw the ball into the post for the first 30 minutes of the game,” UW-W coach Pat Miller said. “I think finally our post guys did a better job of getting on corners and keeping the ball out. We were taking away angles and then we were able to come off of non-shooters to knock some balls loose.”
That was the best stretch of the night for the Warhawks.
“It wasn’t really an adjustment, we just finally did what we’re supposed to do in the post defensively,” Miller said.
The difference for UW-Whitewater in the post was between aggressively denying entry to the post and allowing the post players — Cook and Nesheim — to catch the ball where they wanted to. When UW-Whitewater post players allowed entry, they found themselves fouling.
“We were just trying to be physical in the post and going after their post players,” Chislom said. “We have a lot of work to do to get in front and try to deny the ball.”
Prior to the 8-0 run in which UW-Whitewater tied it up at 64 before eventually taking its first lead, it was 6-foot-2 freshman Austin Gates who was tasked with post defense of Nesheim. Gates got a steal on the first possession and his defense led to a travel on the second possession.
“I think some of the smaller guys understand that you have to move your feet and get around to defend the post,” Miller said. “One of the best post defenders I ever had was a 6-3 guy who constantly moved and it was tough to get the ball into the post with him defending. I thought Gates did a good job tonight.”
It was Brahm who led the Warhawks in a stretch of play to make things respectable in the first half. Brahm scored the first five points during a 10-4 run that made the score 35-32 to close the half. UW-Whitewater was within one point before Cook made a turnaround jumper to end the half.
“Once we got into a rhythm and we started to move, we were better,” said Miller of the run before the end of the first half. “They do a good job defensively, but they bring a lot of help. If we read the help and make the extra pass, you’re putting them into long closeouts. (Chislom and Brahm) attacked the basket, but if you’re just dribbling in place, you’re never going to create those scenarios.”
UW-LA CROSSE 84,
UW-WHITEWATER 78
Eagles 35 36 (13) — 84
Warhawks 32 39 (7) — 78
UW-La Crosse (fg ftm-fta pts) — Cook 10 5-6 26, Norcia 2 0-0 6, Nesheim 6 9-10 22, Haese 3 0-0 8, E. Anderson 6 2-4 16, S. Anderson 1 0-0 2, Bunders 2 0-0 4. Totals — 30 16-20 84.
UW-Whitewater — Gates 0 3-4 3, Ards 9 4-5 24, Brahm 5 0-0 11, Jensen 1 0-0 2, Kale 4 4-4 13, Fox 1 0-0 2, Burks III 2 3-4 7, Chislom 5 5-7 16. Totals — 27 19-24.
3-pointers — UWL (Cook, Norica 2, Nesheim, Haese 2, E. Anderson 2) 8; UWW (Ards 2, Brahm, Kale, Chislom). Total fouls — UWL 21, UWW 19. Rebounds — UWL 32, UWW 31.
