BELOIT — Josh Hinz said his postgame pep talk probably didn’t change the mood in the Beloit College locker room after Wednesday night’s heart-wrenching 95-94 loss in four overtimes to the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.
The first-year head coach from Fort Atkinson, on the other hand, could already see a silver lining to the second-to-last game of 2019 at Flood Arena.
“I was pleased with what we were doing on the offensive end,” Hinz said. “I thought we executed pretty well. I thought we were able to get the ball where we wanted to get it for the most part. We still had some finishes we’d like back, but the guys played well.
“That game had so many ups and downs, sways, flows. The guys didn’t get rattled, they stayed together and they weathered the storm each time. Personally, I thought we took a big step forward.”
No one worked harder than Beloit’s 6-foot-5 Tristan Shoup, who played 55 minutes and 55 seconds of the marathon and tallied a game-high 33 points.
Walters had yet another double-double with 14 rebounds and 13 points.
Darin Empereur finished with 16 points, 12 rebounds and hit a 3-pointer near the end of the third overtime which put the Bucs up 75-74. Freshman Michael Polakoski, who also had 16 points, hit 1-of-2 free throws with eight seconds left to make it 76-74 only to have UW-W’s Bailey Kale made a jumper at the buzzer to send it to a third overtime.
Beloit led at the finish of that one, too, with Polakoski’s trey from the corner putting Beloit up 82-80. Kale, who had 31 points and five 3-pointers, tied it with 1:47 left and neither team could go ahead in the remaining time.
The Bucs held an 87-84 lead after Empereur hit two free throws with 3:45 left. The Warhawks back to take a 90-88 lead before baskets by Shoup and Polakoski put the Bucs on top, 92-90.
Kale’s 3-pointer with 26 seconds left gave Whitewater a 93-92 advantage, but Polakoski answered when he was fouled on a drive with six seconds remaining. He converted both free throws to give the Bucs a 94-93 edge.
The Warhawks (4-5) took a timeout, but had the length of the court to travel in four seconds. Kale took the inbounds and pushed up court, with his pass deflected by Polakoski out-of-bounds near the Warhawks bench with 1.7 seconds left. They then pitched a pass to Jensen, who hit his clutch jumper at the buzzer.
“If we had to give up a shot at the end to get beat on, that’s the one I’d want us to give up,” Hinz said. “I told the guys that if you play this game long enough you’re going to be on the positive end of some of those and unfortunately on the other end sometimes, too.”
UW-WHITEWATER 95, BELOIT COLLEGE 94
Warhawks 28 30 8 10 6 13 — 95
Beloit 30 28 8 10 6 12 — 94
UW-Whitewater (fg-fga ft-fta pts) — Brahm 3-4 4-4 6, Jensen 6-9 1-2 13, Kale 13-29 0-0 31, Conaghan 2-8 2-2 7, Ards 7-19 2-4 16, Burks 0-3 0-0 0, Kingsley 1-4 0-0 3, Chislom 5-6 2-4 12, Fox 3-6 0-0 7, Martinez 0-5 0-0 0. Totals: 40-93 7-12 95.
Beloit College (fg-fga ft-fta pts) — Shoup 12-25 8-13 33, A. Walters 4-8 5-6 13, Babb 1-4 3-4 6, M. Walters 1-3 2-2 5, Empereur 5-12 4-4 16, Polakoski 5-7 4-6 16, Jones 0-4 0-0 0, Anderson 2-2 0-0 5, Norman-Klett 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 30-65 26-35 94.
3-point goals — UWW 8-28 (Kale 5-10, Conaghan 1-4, Ards 0-3, Burks 0-1, Kingsley 1-3, Fox 1-4, Martinez 0-3). BC 8-29 (Shoup 1-4, A. Walters 0-3, Babb 1-4, M. Walters 1-3, Empereur 2-8, Polakoski 2-4, Jones 0-2, Anderson 1-1). Rebounds — UWW 47 (Jensen 9), BC 43 (A. Walters 14, Empereur 12).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.