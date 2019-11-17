WHITEWATER — Bailey Kale scored 25 points for the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Warhawks, who build an eight-point halftime lead, but they were defeated, 90-86, by fourth-ranked Washington University-St. Louis in a non-conference men’s basketball game at the Williams Center on Friday night.
Kale, a sophomore point guard, made 10 of his 27 shots and added eight assists in the loss.
Junior, junior college transfer Equan Ards added 24 points. Ards was the top rebounder with eight boards.
Freshman Trevon Chislom, a former McFarland athlete, came off the bench to give the Warhawks 13 points with a perfect 5-for-5 from the field in 16 minutes. He missed one of his four free-throw attempts.
The Warhawks built a 54-40 advantage in the paint, but were outscored 29-14 in points off of turnovers.
UW-Whitewater 79, Viterbo 73
One night later, the Warhawks erased a halftime deficit and earned a 79-73 victory over Viterbo at the Williams Center.
Ards gave the Warhawks 25 points and 11 rebounds. He made 10 of his 19 shots from the field including one 3-pointer.
Kale matched the Ards double-double with a double-double of his own scoring 21 points and adding 11 assists.
UW-Whitewater had a 13-point advantage in transition and were able to win despite getting outscored 25-4 in possessions after turnovers.
Chislom scored six points making 3 of his 5 shots in 11 minutes, but he picked up five fouls in that time.
Former Lakeside Lutheran athlete Jack Monis scored 20 points on 8-of-9 shooting to lead the V-Hawks, who were defeated by UW-Platteville the night before, 70-67. Monis has started all seven games for NAIA Viterbo (2-5).
Former Fort Atkinson athlete Jesse Kutz scored five points and grabbed three rebounds off the bench for Viterbo against UW-W.
The Warhawks return to action at home against Ripon on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.