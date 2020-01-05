UW-Eau Claire outscored visiting UW-Whitewater 41-30 in the second half to pull out a 66-59 victory in the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference men’s basketball opener Saturday.
Junior Equan Ards led the Warhawks with 15 points. James Burks and Bailey Kale each had 11. Senior Riley Jensen, a Janesville Craig High graduate, made four of six shots to finish with eight points. Eau Claire is 10-2 overall. Whitewater fell to 5-7.
The Warhawks travel to UW-Stevens Point on Wednesday night.
EAU CLAIRE 66, WHITEWATER 59
Warhawks 29 30 — 59
Blugolds 25 41 — 66
Whitewater (fg-ftm-pts)—Ards, 5-11 5-8 15; Burks, 5-6 1-2 11; Kale, 5-11 0-0 11; Jensen, 4-6 0-0 8; Chislom, 3-5 0-0 6; Martinez, 1-4 0-0 3; Brahm, 1-2 1-4 3; Conaghan, 1-3 0-0 2; Gates, 0-2 0-0 0; Fox, 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 25-50 7-14 59.
Eau Claire —Rabedeaux 10-14 2-4 23; Page 5-12 0-0 13; Brooks 4-6 2-2 11; Kuepers 2-6 3-4 8; Kujawa 2-2 1-2 5; Wacholz 0-0 3-4 3; Voigt 1-1 1-2 3; Reader 0-0 0-0 0; Pannier 0-0 0-0 0; Link 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 24-43 12-18 66.3-point goals—UW-W 2-8 (Martinez, 1-2; Kale, 1-1; Conaghan, 0-2; Gates, 0-1; Burks, 0-1; Ards, 0-1), UW-EC 6-15 (Page 3-7; Kuepers 1-1; Brooks 1-3; Rabedeaux 1-2; Link 0-2). Rebounds—UW-W 29 (Ards, Equan 7), UW-EC 23 (Brooks 4; Voigt 4). Assists—UW-W 9 Kale, 4), UW-EC 11 (Rabedeaux 4). Total fouls—UW-W 18, UW-EC 17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.