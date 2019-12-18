Four members of the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater men’s soccer team were named to the All-Wisconsin State Team by the United Soccer Coaches.
Senior forward Hozai Ceballos earned Co-Offensive Player of the year, and senior defender Garrett Morgando was named Co-Defensive Player of the Year.
Senior defender Trevor Johnson and sophomore goalkeeper Jake King were honorable mention selections to the team.
UW-W won its first American Collegiate Athletic Association championship before getting knocked out in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
Women’s basketball
Senior guard Becky Raeder was named a Kwik Trip Athlete of the Week by the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Association as she scored 21 points last Tuesday in a 68-55 victory over Carroll.
Raeder hit 5 of 9 3-pointers to go along with four rebounds, four assists and two steals.
The Warhawks are at the Hoop N Surf Tournament in Honolulu, Hawaii where they have games Thursday and Friday.
Football
Three players for UW-W were named to the 2019 Academic All-America Division III Football first team.
Senior linebacker Matt Anderson earned Academic All-America of the Year, the top honor on the list. He became the first football player and third athlete in a UW-W history to receive the recognition.
Senior defensive back Jacob Frey and senior offensive lineman Matthew Saager also were first-team Academic All-American selections.
The Warhawks are in Shenandoah Texas for the Stagg Bowl against North Central (Ill.) on Friday at 7 p.m.
Women’s soccer
Juniors Anny Boyd and Katy Kussworm earned United States Soccer Coaches Association Division III Scholar All-Region accolades.
Kusswurm was named to the second team, and Boyd was a third-team honoree in the Central/North region. In total, there were 42 athletes recognized in the region.
The Warhawks won WIAC regular season and tournament championships before falling in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
Bowling
Sophomore Taylor Purgett was named Bowler of the Month for November by the Central Intercollegiate Bowling Conference.
Purgett placed second overall (206 pin average) while helping UW-W take fourth at the Warhawk Classic from Nov. 8-10 in Madison. She then placed 11th at the SFA Ladyjack Hammer Open, where she had a 208 average in six traditional games.
The CIBC is in its first year of existence and will host its conference tournament in March in DeKalb, Illinois.
The Warhawks will get back to action on Jan. 17-19 at the Northeast Classic in Limerick, Pennsylvania.
