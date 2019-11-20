University of Wisconsin-Whitewater junior David Fassbender placed second at Saturday’s NCAA Division III Regionals in Winneconne, earning him a spot at the NCAA Cross Country Championships on Saturday in Louisville, Kentucky.

Fassbender’s time of 24 minutes, 36.8 seconds trailed the champion by 4.2 seconds and was the best finish of any Warhawk men’s runner at a regional competition.

It also earned Fassbender his second trip to the NCAAs.

Kyle Neuroth also earned All-Region honors with a 29th-place finish in a time of 25:29.5.

For the girls team, junior Jessie Braun had the top finish. She took 22nd place in 22:55.5 to earn All-Region honors as well.

Women’s volleyball

Milton’s Rachel Butterfield had a team-high 12 kills, but UW-W fell to Otterbein, 25-19, 25-16, 24-26, 25-21, in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday in Chicago.

Butterfield, a senior, along with senior middle hitter Ashton Doll, helped the Warhawks to their 17th WIAC regular season championship. Doll finished with nine kills and six blocks in the final game of her collegiate career.

KellyAnn Sotiros had 23 assists and 11 digs, and freshman libero Morgan Jensen posted 17 digs.

The Warhawks finished the year with a 22-10 record and made the tournament for the 27th time in 28 seasons.

Women’s soccer

Heather Dietrich scored in the 96th minute to give Illinois Wesleyan an overtime victory over UW-W in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday in St. Paul, Minnesota.

The Warhawks had tied the game in the 78th minute on Anna Boyd’s goal, which was the only shot on target in the game for UW-W.

The Titans finished with 11 shots, six of which were on goal.

Senior goalkeeper Sara Klimisch made four saves in the final game of her career. She and her fellow three seniors led the Warhawks to two WIAC championships and three NCAA Tournament berths in four years.

Men’s soccer

UW-Whitewater had an own goal in the 67th minute as the only score in a 1-0 loss to Calvin College in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

A header to clear the ball out of bounds slipped past goalkeeper Jake King.

King made nine saves on the day.

The Warhawks were outshot, 24-9, and the Knights had 14 corner kicks to the Warhawks’ zero.

UW-W finished the season with a 15-5-2 record and did not lose a match at home with a 5-0-0 mark.

Women’s bowling

The 10th-ranked Warhawks placed eighth at the 15-team Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks Invitational in Kenosha last weekend.

UW-W averaged 197.9 pins per game while posting a 6-7 record over the three-day tournament.

In the final day of competition, UW-W was edged in seven games by No. 23 Youngstown State before a victory over No. 22 Adelphi.

The Warhawks will be off until Dec. 7-8 when they host the Warhawk Invitational in Addison, Illinois.

Wrestling

Senior Riley Kauzlaric posted the top finish — taking third — at Saturday’s Luther Open in Decorah, Iowa.

Kauzlaric, in the 197-pound Elite bracket, lost to Coe College’s Taylor Mehmen, before earning a 9-5 decision against Iowa’s Connor Corbin.

Nick Sundberg was the only other wrestler to place in the Elite bracket, taking seventh at 285 pounds.

In the Silver brackets, freshman Dakarai Clay took seventh at 149 pounds, and freshman Josiah Lynden finished seventh at 133 pounds.

The Warhawks hosted Platteville in a WIAC dual on Wednesday night at 7 p.m. They then traveled to Mequon for the Concordia Open on Saturday.

Swim and dive

The men’s and women’s teams each placed third at the three-day Saluki Invitational in Carbondale, Illinois from Thursday through Saturday.

Southern Illinois placed first for both teams, and Evansville was second.

Junior Olivia Theobald placed third in the 1,650 freestyle in 18:09.77, and Fort Atkinson native Bailey Weston was part of the 400-free relay team in 3:40.25 and the 200-free relay in 1:39.65, both of which placed third.

The Warhawks’ 200-medley relay reached the wall third in 1:51.62.

The men’s 400-free relay also placed third in 3:12.86, as did the 200 medley relay in 1:48.33.

UW-W will travel to Stevens Point on Saturday for the second WIAC dual of the season.