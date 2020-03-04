MINNEAPOLIS — Seniors Hazen Rice, Ryder Sigler, Mike Tortorice and sophomore Jaritt Shinhoster all qualified out of the Upper Midwest Regional Championship on Saturday for the NCAA Championships.
The NCAA Championships will be held on March 13-14 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Tortorice, the No. 2 ranked wrestler in the country at 125 pounds, won his second straight regional title by going 3-0 with two pins and a tech fall. He will wrestle in his third consecutive NCAA Championships.
Rice earned his second straight nationals berth by finishing second at 141 pounds. He lost a sudden victory decision to Augsburg’s David Flynn, 4-2.
Sigler also was a second-place finisher Saturday after a 15-6 major decision in the semifinal against a two-time national champion. Sigler then fell 3-1 in the 165-pound title bout to UW-La Crosse’s Mitchell Hertel.
Shinhoster, wrestling at 174 pounds, will compete in his second straight NCAA Championships. He earned a pin and two major decisions before falling in the title match.
Senior Devin Tortorice ended his career with a fifth-place finish at 149 pounds.
Assistant coach Adam Latella was named the Upper Midwest Regional Assistant Coach of the Year.
Track and field
The Warhawk men placed fourth, and the women took fifth at the two-day WIAC Indoor Championships on Friday and Saturday in Oshkosh.
The men finished with 74.33 points, which trailed UW-La Crosse (169), UW-Oshkosh (148.5) and UW-Eau Claire (119.67). The women scored 49 points to trail UW-La Crosse (230), UW-Eau Claire (127.5), UW-Oshkosh (92) and UW-Stevens Point (64).
Junior David Fassbender was a conference champion in the 3,000-meter run in a school-record time of 8 minutes, 15.57 seconds.
Juniors Dwayne Ford and Brian Kuehl earned third-place finishes in the 60-meter dash and 800, respectively. Ford finished in 6.90 seconds to move into the top 15 in the nation, and Kuehl’s time of 1:53.65 set a personal record and is a top-10 time in Division III.
Jefferson native Daustin Martin placed fourth in the weight throw at 58-9.5 feet.
Whitewater native and UW-W sophomore Kailey Reynolds tied a school record in the 60 in 7.73 seconds, which was good for second place.
Sophomore Sydney Rossow placed fourth in the 60 hurdles (:9.02) and fifth in the 200 (:26.01).
The Warhawks will compete in two last-chance meets this weekend — The UW-Platteville Last Chance Meet on Friday, and the Pointer Final Qualifier on Saturday.
Women’s basketball
Senior guard Becky Raeder and junior center Johanna Taylor were named first-team all-WIAC on Tuesday.
They were joined in the conference accolades by coach Keri Carollo, who was named Coach of the Year, and freshman forward Aleah Grundahl, the WIAC’s Newcomer of the Year and an honorable mention selection.
Taylor and sophomore guard Yssa Sto. Domingo were chosen for the all-defensive team as the Warhawks (23-3, 13-1 WIAC) boasted the league’s best defense by allowing 53.3 points per game.
Raeder ranked fourth in the conference with 13.2 points per game while shooting nearly 87% from the free throw line. She also averaged 2.6 assists and 1.5 steals per game.
Taylor led the WIAC with 61 blocked shots and ranked second in rebounding with 6.8 per game.
UW-W hosts the first and second rounds of the NCAA Division III Tournament on Friday and Sunday. The Warhawks face Redlands (Cal.) on Friday at 7 p.m.
Gymnastics
The Warhawks started and finished strong to pick up a 192.125-191.975 home dual victory over UW-La Crosse on Saturday.
Junior Blaise WIlson tied for first in the all-around with a 38.475, and sophomore Emily North took third with a 38.300.
Senior Lauren Marshall won the vault with a 9.825, and Wilson finished second with a 9.650. Senior Jessi Rondeau placed third on the uneven bars with a 9.625, and Wilson followed in fourth with a 9.600.
Wilson continued the strong day on the balance beam with a 9.725, which was good for second place. Freshmen Karina Sabol and Faith Mylin tied for second on the floor exercise with career-bests 9.800.
UW-W will travel to UW-Eau Claire on Saturday for the WIAC Championship/NCGA West Regional at 4 p.m.
Men’s tennis
UW-W rarely was challenged as it continued a dominant start to the season with a 9-0 dual victory over Ohio Wesleyan and an 8-1 victory over Wooster on Saturday in Delaware, Ohio.
Sophomore Alex Gray was named the New Jersey Athletic Conference Player of the Week, and his doubles partner, freshman Danola Borovykh, was named the NJAC Rookie of the Week.
The Warhawks won all six doubles matches played and continued with easy victories in the singles matches.
Freshman Cole Lindwall picked up the closest singles victory with a 6-1, 7-6 (4) victory at No. 5 singles against Wooster.
