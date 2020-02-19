LA CROSSE — Four individuals won WIAC titles on Friday, helping the 15th-ranked University of Wisconsin-Whitewater wrestling team place second at the two-day tournament.
Senior Mike Tortorice, the consensus No. 1 wrestler at 125 pounds, was named the John Peterson Wrestler of the Meet for winning his third consecutive conference title.
Senior Hazen Rice, ranked No. 2 in the nation by d3wrestle.com, also earned his third straight conference championship by posting a 3-0 record at 141 pounds.
Senior Devin Tortorice also finished 3-0 to record his first WIAC championship at 149 pounds, capped by a 5-3 decision over UW-Eau Claire’s Jake Drexler.
Sophomore Jaritt Shinhoster had four pins to finish the tournament with a perfect record and walk away with the title at 174 pounds.
Sophomore Dylan Uzumecki placed second at 285 pounds, and two other wrestlers finished third.
The Warhawks’ 129.5 pounds trailed only UW-La Crosse, which finished with 157 points.
UW-W will travel to the NCAA Division III Upper Midwest Regional on Feb. 28-29 at Augsburg University in Minneapolis.
Swim and dive
Both the men’s and women’s teams placed third at the three-day WIAC Championships in Brown Deer.
The women scored 603.5 points, which trailed only UW-La Crosse (812.5) and UW-Eau Claire (777). The men tallied 571 points, behind UW-Stevens Point (964) and UW-Eau Claire (807).
Senior Renata Schlomann won the 100-yard freestyle and reset her own school record in a time of 51.90 seconds for her third conference title of the championships. Schlomann also won the 100 backstroke (:56.45) in another school record time and 50 free (:23.57) to earn Swimmer of the Meet honors
Fellow senior Meredith Gustafson won two individual titles, starting with the 400 individual medley in 4:41.52 and then following with the 200 butterfly in 2:09.07.
Fort Atkinson graduate Bailey Weston placed seventh in the 50 (:24.84) and 100 free (:54.35) for her top individual performance, but she swam on the winning 800 free relay (7:50.64) and the second-place finishing 200 free relay (1:36.75).
No men’s swimmers won individual events, but sophomore Tristan Whiting finished as the runner-up in the 500 free (4:40.20) and 1,650 free (16:19.75).
Junior Zach Noll placed second in the 400 IM (4:04.58), and freshman Joe Wenszell touched the wall second in the 200 backstroke (1:52.17).
Swimmers with qualifying times will compete at the national championships on March 18-21 in Greensboro, North Carolina.
Baseball
No. 17 UW-W suffered its first loss of the season, 8-6, against Spalding on Sunday to close the weekend with a 2-1 record in Louisville, Kentucky.
The Warhawks had earned an 11-0 victory over Spalding on Saturday and a come-from-behind win over Anderson (Ind.) later Saturday afternoon.
UW-W scored five runs in the top of the ninth inning against Anderson, including a bases-loaded triple by Noah Jensen and RBIs from both Nick Santoro and Nick Paget.
Junior Evan Sigmund pitched 1 ⅓ innings of relief for the victory.
On Sunday, Jensen hit a two-run home run in the seventh inning to give UW-W a 5-4 advantage before Jason Abatto scored on a wild pitch in the eighth.
The Warhawks then gave up four runs in the bottom of the eighth inning.
UW-W will be back on the diamond Feb. 28-29 in Westfield, Indiana to face No. 5 Heidelberg, Wallace (Ohio) and Anderson (Ind.) for the second time.
Gymnastics
UW-W set a program record with a 48.575 on the balance beam and posted the fourth-highest score in program history with a score of 195.475 as it fell to UC-Davis and Air Force in Air Force Academy, Colorado on Saturday.
The Warhawks’ score of 192.700 trailed both UC-Davis (195.475) and Air Force (193.250).
Junior Blaise Wilson finished with the second-best score in program history as she scored a 38.825 in the all-around.
Freshman Karina Sabol (9.775) placed third in the floor exercise, and senior Lauren Marshall (9.775) also was a third-place finisher on the vault for the top individual performances in any discipline.
UW-W travels to Winona, Minnesota on Saturday for a triangular against Winona State and Hamline.
Track and field
The men scored 91 points to place third against several top teams at the Midwest Elite Invitational on Saturday at Kachel Fieldhouse.
The Warhawks trailed only Washington University (154) and UW-Oshkosh (105).
The women recorded 26 points to place eighth. Washington University won the meet with 161.5 points, and UW-La Crosse placed second with 145.5 points.
Junior David Fassbender won the 5,000 meter run in 14:26.44, the No. 3 time in the event in the country currently. Senior Alex Duff won the 60 hurdles (:8.23).
Senior Zach Jasinski won the pole vault at 16-1.75. Jefferson native Daustin Martin finished second in the weight throw with a toss of 58-4.5.
The women’s team had junior Shelby Nickels finish as the runner-up in the long jump (17-9.50), and sophomore Kailey Reynolds placed fourth in the 60-meter dash in 7.89 seconds.
The Warhawks will travel to North Central’s Slick Invitational on Friday in Naperville, Illinois.
Men’s tennis
The Warhawks recorded a 7-2 victory over Luther (Iowa) on Saturday to finish the Warhawk Invitational with a perfect 3-0 record.
After losing its first match of the season, UW-W has won six straight.
The Warhawks swept Wheaton (Ill.), 9-0, and topped Grinnell (Iowa), 6-3, on Friday.
Freshman Cole Lindwall and sophomore Ryan Mitchell each went 3-0 in their singles matches over both days of the tournament.
The Warhawks will host Carthage on Saturday and Wabash (Ind.) on Sunday at Lake Geneva Tennis to close out a run of eight straight duals at home.
Bowling
The 15th-ranked Warhawks went 3-0 on Sunday to finish in ninth place out of 19 teams at the three-day Mid-Winter Classic in Jonesboro, Arkansas.
UW-W was seeded 11th going into the final day of competition before dropping only one of the 13 Baker bracket play games.
The Warhawks picked up victories over No. 23 Lincoln Memorial, No. 16 Tulane and No. 21 UAB.
UW-W wraps up the regular season on March 6-8 at the Columbia 300 Music City Classic in Smyrna, Tennessee.
