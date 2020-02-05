The 13th-ranked University of Wisconsin-Whitewater wrestling team had four top-three finishes to place second at the 34-team Pete Willson-Wheaton Invitational in Wheaton, Illinois.
The Warhawks (111) were edged only by North Central (121).
Seniors Mike Tortorice and Hazen Rice earned titles at 125 and 141 pounds, respectively, at the two-day tournament.
Sophomore Jaritt Shinhoster was a runner-up at 174 pounds, and senior Nick Sundberg placed third at 197 pounds.
Shinhoster had four pins to place himself in the title match before dropping a 3-1 decision to Cornell Beachem of Mount St. Joseph (Ohio).
Tortorice earned a 9-0 major decision in his title match to complete his dominant weekend, and Rice tallied an 8-6 decision over Jarrod Brezovec of John Carroll (Ohio) in the title match.
UW-W will close its regular season at UW-Eau Claire’s Don Parker Open on Saturday.
Bowling
The 18th-ranked Warhawks placed ninth at the Prairie View A&M Invitational in Arlington, Texas, after a 2-1 record on Sunday and 7-6 mark over the three-day tournament.
UW-W lost by 30 pins to No. 1 McKendree before beating St. Francis (Pa.) in six games.
Senior Kailee Tubbs placed 23rd out of 79 bowlers with an average pinfall of 196.75 over four games, and sophomore Gaby Silva finished 25th by hitting 195.33 pins per game over three matches.
The Warhawks travel to Jonesboro, Ark. next Friday for Arkansas State’s Mid-Winter Classic.
Men’s tennis
The Warhawks opened their season by getting swept 7-0 by Cardinal Stritch in Milwaukee before picking up a 9-0 victory over Millikin (Ill.) at Lake Geneva Tennis on Saturday.
Sophomore Ryan Mitchell and Noah Guillermo won their doubles match against Cardinal Stritch with Division I rules, but the Warhawks lost the other two doubles matches to give up the doubles point.
In Division I, the team that wins two of the three doubles matches gets one point. In Division III rules, such as the match against Millikin, each doubles match counts for a point.
Senior Rory Calabria and Cole Lindwall, a Monona Grove graduate, each won their opening singles set against Cardinal Stritch, and sophomore Alex Gray took the second set to force a third-set tiebreaker. None of them came out victorious.
The Warhawks return to the court Saturday at Lake Geneva Tennis with duals against Carleton (Minn.) and Illinois Tech.
Swim and dive
The men’s and women’s teams each dropped road conference duals to UW-La Crosse on Saturday.
The men lost, 144-126, and the women were defeated, 200-94.
Sun Prairie graduate Tyler Popke won the 100-yard breaststroke in 1 minute, 0.81 seconds and the 200 breaststroke in 2:21.06. Freshman Joe Wenszell won the 200 backstroke in 1:58.79, and junior Tyler Chatterton, of UW-Whitewater legend Daniel Schoettler’s stomping grounds Kenosha Tremper, finished first in the 200 individual medley in 2:00.03.
The Warhawk men also won the 50, 200 and 500 freestyle events.
Fort Atkinson graduate Bailey Weston helped the women’s team by winning the 200 free in 1:59.18. Also winning individual events for the women were Meredith Gustafson (200 fly, 2:15.86), Renata Schlomann (100 free, :54.35), Madyson Gomez (200 back, 2:16.15) and Olivia Theobald (500 free, 5:21.42).
The women’s team was honored for its academic performance during the 2019 fall semester by the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America. The Warhawks had a combined 3.25 GPA and were one of 762 programs across the NCAA Division I, II, III, NAIA and NJCAA to have at least a 3.0 GPA to earn the award.
The WIAC Championships will be held at Schroeder Aquatic Center in Brown Deer next Thursday through Saturday.
Men’s track and field
David Fassbender, Justin Krause and Zach Jasinski each won individual events to lead the 10th-ranked Warhawks to a third-place finish at Friday’s home Leonard “Squig” Converse Invitational.
Fassbender (8:30.05) won the 3,000-meter run, while Krause, a freshman, won the mile in 4:23.08. Jasinski, meanwhile, matched a season-best at 15-6.25 in the pole vault for his title.
Brian Kuehl (1:56.82) finished second in the 800, Dwayne Ford (:6.94) finished third in the 60 and Quinn Halversen (6-5) placed fourth in the high jump.
UW-W will travel to Saturday’s Pointer Invitational in Stevens Point.
Women’s track and field
Junior Shelby Nickels had a second-place finish in the long jump with a 18-1.75 as UW-W finished eighth Saturday at the Warhawk Classic Invitational at Kachel Fieldhouse.
Freshman Miranda Reynolds placed second in the high jump (5-4.25). Kailey Reynolds (:7.91) finished fourth in the 60-meter dash, Madi McDonald took fourth in the pole vault (10-9.5) and Baily Hornstein placed eighth despite clearing the same height.
UW-W will travel to the Pointer Invitational on Saturday in Stevens Point.
Gymnastics
Junior Blaise Wilson placed second in the all-around with a 37.225, and junior Vanessa Olinger posted a career-high 9.700 on the floor exercise as the Warhawks dropped a home dual to UW-Stout on Saturday, 188.800-187.625.
Senior Lauren Marshall posted a 9.700 to take second place on the vault, and Wilson was runner-up on the uneven bars with a 9.575. UW-W had three of the top four scores in the discipline.
Sophomore Emily North placed third on the balance beam with a 9.500 before Olinger tied for first on the floor exercise.
UW-W will travel to Milwaukee for the Midwest Twisters Harley-Davidson Invite on Friday at 7 p.m.
