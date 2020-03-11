The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater gymnastics qualified for nationals with a second-place finish at the WIAC Championship/National Collegiate Gymnastics Association Regional on Saturday at UW-Eau Claire.
The Warhawks scored a 189.425, trailing only UW-Oshkosh (189.675). The top three teams qualified for the national meet on March 28 in Ithaca, New York.
Junior Blaise Wilson won the all-around with a 38.175 as she scored a 9.500 or higher on each of the four disciplines.
Freshman Karina Sabol was a conference champion with a 9.700 on the floor exercise.
Senior Lauren Marshall placed third on the vault (9.625). UW-W did not have another individual place among the top five in an event.
Sophomore Emily North finished third in the all-around with a 37.175, and freshman Faith Mylin placed seventh with a 36.500.
Marshall also was named to the WIAC All-Sportsmanship Team.
Track and field
Sophomore Kailey Reynolds (Whitewater graduate), junior Daustin Martin (Jefferson graduate) and freshman Will Kaashagen (Cambridge graduate each earned berths to compete at this weekend’s NCAA Division III Indoor Championships in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.
Reynolds qualified 16th in the 60-meter dash (7.73 seconds), Martin qualified in the weight throw (60-3.75 feet), and Kaashagen will run in the distance medley relay as the Warhawks qualified 10 events for the meet.
Junior Shelby Nickels was the only other female qualifier, the 16th-best in the country in the long jump at 18-6.
The Warhawks are sending two pole vaulters, including senior Zach Jasinski, who finished as the runner-up as last year’s indoor meet before winning the national title at the NCAA Division III Outdoor Championships.
Senior Alex Duff, a five-time All-American, could become a three-time All-American in the 60-meter hurdles.
Bowling
The 16th-ranked Warhawks placed 17th at the three-day Columbia 300 Music City Classic in Smyrna, Tennessee.
UW-W went 1-2 in the best-of-seven Baker bracket play on Sunday, finishing with a 4-3 victory over seventh-ranked Youngstown State. The Warhawks lost to No. 14 Sacred Heart and No. 25 Long Island earlier in the day.
The Warhawks will travel to the United States Bowling Congress Sectional in Addison, Illinois, starting Friday.
Women’s tennis
The Warhawks lost a dual to UW-Milwaukee, 6-1, on Saturday at Lake Geneva Tennis to open up its spring season.
UW-W dropped all three doubles matches, but sophomore Elsie Ha forced a third-set super tiebreaker before edging Anika Tylek, 2-6, 6-4, 12-10 at No. 5 singles. Junior Paige Nierman also was close to winning a set at No. 1 singles, where she fell 6-0, 7-5.
UW-W will travel to St. Peter, Minnesota, on Saturday for duals against Augustana (Ill.) and Gustavus Adolphus.
