The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater men’s track and field team recorded 185.5 points to win North Central’s F. Lee Slick Invitational on Friday in Naperville, Illinois.
Jefferson native and junior Daustin Martin topped the field of 12 as he won the weight throw at 57 feet, 2.25 inches.
UW-W went 1-2-3 in the 60-meter dash as junior Dwayne Ford crossed the finish line first in 6.94 seconds. Sophomore Landon Keefover won the 60 hurdles in :8.23.
Other winners included junior Griffin Gawenda in the long jump (22-5.75), sophomore Victor Rinaldi in the 200 (:22.59), senior Zach Jasinski in the pole vault (16-4.5) and junior Brian Kuehl in the 800 (1:56.65). Palmyra-Eagle graduate Josh Krystosek placed second in the high jump at 6-6, and Cambridge graduate Will Kaashagen finished second in the 400 (:51.71).
The Warhawk women placed third with 93.5 points, which trailed Lewis (236) and North Central (122). Junior Jessie Braun won the mile in 5:18.24, and freshman Sarah Niehueser led a 1-2-3 finish in the 400 with a time of 1:01.09.
The WIAC Indoor Championships begin Friday at 11:30 a.m. at UW-Oshkosh.
Men’s tennis
The Warhawks won their seventh and eighth straight duals with victories over Carthage and Wabash (Ind.) on Saturday and Sunday at Lake Geneva Tennis.
UW-W secured an 8-1 victory over Carthage by winning all three doubles matches. Sophomore Ryan Mitchell, freshman Cole Lindwall, senior Rory Calabria and sophomore Alex Gray each won single matches in straight sets.
Sophomore Brendan Pietila won, 6-7 (3), 6-4, 10-3.
The Warhawks then swept Wabash, 9-0, with two victories by default.
UW-W will travel to Delaware, Ohio, on Saturday for duals against Ohio Wesleyan and Wooster.
Gymnastics
UW-W posted a team score of 187.975 to beat both Winona State (184.525) and Hamline (182.550) in a triangular on Saturday in Winona, Minnesota.
Sophomore Blaise Wilson won the all-around 37.925, and sophomore Emily North placed third with a 36.225. The Warhawks earned the top three spots on the vault, led by Acacia Fossum’s 9.550.
Wilson finished second on the beam with a 9.575, and senior Lauren Marshall also finished as the runner-up on the vault with a 9.600. Freshman Karina Sabol had the best finish on the floor exercise with her 9.450 to take third.
The Warhawks will host UW-La Crosse on Saturday for Senior Day.
