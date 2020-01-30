The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater track and field team kicked off its 2020 indoor season Saturday at the Karl Schlender Invitational at Kachel Fieldhouse.
No team scores were recorded, but the men’s team won 13 events and the women claimed nine.
Junior Daustin Martin, a Jefferson graduate, won the shot put (47-11.75 feet) and the weight throw with a career-best 57-5.75.
Seniors Zach Jasinski and Adam Schommer tied in first for the pole vault at 15-6.25. The women’s team also had two tie for first place as Senior Madi McDonald and junior Sydney Davidson each reach 11-3.
Whitewater High School graduate Kailey Reynolds won the 60-meter dash in 7.94 seconds. Her younger sister Miranda Reynolds made her collegiate debut by winning the high jump at 5-3.25.
The Warhawks host the annual “Squig” Converse Invitational on Friday and 5 p.m. and the Warhawk Classic Invitational on Saturday at noon.
Gymnastics
UW-W won its third dual of the season as it earned a 180.900-173.900 road victory over UW-Eau Claire on Saturday.
Junior Blaise Wilson recorded a 37.200 to claim the all-around title, and freshman Faith Mylin finished second with a 36.575.
The Warhawks swept the top three spots in the uneven bars, led by Wilson’s 9.275, before earning six of the top seven spots on the vault. Senior Lauren Marshall posted a meet-best 9.475.
The Warhawks will host UW-Stout on Saturday at 4 p.m. as they host Parents Day, 10.0 Club Day and Alumni Day at Russell Arena.
Bowling
The 18th-ranked Warhawks went 2-1 on Sunday to finish third at the three-day, 19-team Columbia 300 Saints Invitational in Chesterfield, Mo.
UW-W went 6-3 over the first two days to earn a spot near the top of the field.
UW-W travels to the Prairie View Invitational in Arlington, Texas, with play beginning Friday.
Swim and dive
The Warhawk men’s and women’s teams dropped duals to UW-Eau Claire on Saturday.
The women lost, 157-141, and the men were topped 185-107. Junior Olivia Theobald, who was named a WIAC Kwik Trip Athlete of the Week, won the 1,000-yard freestyle (10:57.67) and the 500 free (5:21.25).
Fort Atkinson graduate Bailey Weston won the 200 free (1:59.87). Weston also was part of the winning 400 medley relay and 200 free relay teams.
The Warhawks close out their WIAC dual slate on the road against La Crosse on Saturday at 1 p.m.
Wrestling
UW-W closed out its dual season last Thursday with a 33-16 WIAC victory over UW-Stevens Point.
Seniors Hazen Rice (20-0) and Ryder Sigler, sophomore Jaritt Shinhoster and freshman Dakarai Clay each recorded pins as the Warhawks finished 4-1 in conference duals on the season.
UW-W will travel to the Pete-Willson-Wheaton Invitational on Jan. 31 in Wheaton, Ill.
