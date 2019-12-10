LA CROSSE — The 13th-ranked University of Wisconsin-Whitewater wrestling team dropped two duals to top-10 opponents on Saturday at the Candlewood Suites Duals.
The Warhawks had to forfeit three weight classes against second-ranked Loras (Iowa) in a 33-18 loss, and then fell 35-18 to No. 9 Coe College.
Senior Mike Tortorice won both of his matches, including a pin in 1 minute, 9 seconds against Loras and a 4-0 decision in the second match.
Senior Devin Tortorice also went 2-0 on the day with a 4-1 decision against the Duhawks and a pin in 3:41 against the Kohawks.
Senior Hazen Rice, ranked third in the nation at 141 pounds, won his lone match via pin.
UW-W is off until Jan. 4 when it travels to Cleveland for the Case Western Reserve Duals.
Football
Seven members of UW-W were named to the All-West Region team by D3football.com, led by junior defensive lineman Mackenzie Balanganayi, who earned Defensive Player of the Year honors.
Balanganayi, who has nine sacks and 12 tackles for loss heading into Saturday’s NCAA Division III semifinal against St. John’s (Minn.) at 2 p.m., became the fourth Warhawks’ defensive lineman to earn the award in the past 15 years.
Defensive back Mark McGrath, offensive lineman Quinn Meinerz and running back Alex Peete each earned first-team selections. It was the second consecutive season Peete was named to the first team.
Senior defensive lineman Jordan Brand, junior linebacker Kaleb Kaminski and junior offensive lineman Kyle Gannon were second-team selections.
Women’s basketball
WHITEWATER — The UW-Whitewater women’s basketball team ran its winning streak to four games Tuesday night.
The No. 23-ranked Warhawks led by just two points at halftime but used a strong third quarter to pull away to a 68-55 victory over Carroll College in a nonconference game at Perkins Stadium.
UW-Whitewater improved to 6-1, while Carroll fell to 2-6.
Senior guard Becky Raeder led all scorers with 21 points for Whitewater, going 7 of 15 from the field and added four assists and two steals.
The Warhawks shot 16 of 27 (59.3%) from the field in the second half and outscored Carroll 32-24 in the paint for the game.
UW-Whitewater travel to Honolulu, Hawaii, for a pair of games Dec. 19 and 20.
Men’s basketball
The Warhawks missed all 12 of their shots from 3-point range and suffered an 81-66 loss to Calvin College on Friday in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
Junior forward Equan Ards led UW-W with 23 points, while sophomore guard Bailey Kale added 15 points, three rebounds and three assists.
The Knights jumped out to a double-digit lead early in the second half, and the Warhawks were unable to recover.
Ards hit a free-throw with 2.7 seconds remaining on Saturday to help secure a 70-66 victory over Alma on Saturday in Michigan.
Ards finished with 27 points as the Warhawks, who led by nine points with 1 minute, 23 seconds remaining, nearly blew the lead. The Scots hit 3-pointers on consecutive possessions after a Warhawk turnover to make it a one-score game.
UW-W then missed the front end of a 1-and-1 at the free-throw line, but its defense prevailed to earn the victory.
Trevon Chislom, a McFarland graduate, scored 16 points and grabbed five rebounds.
The Warhawks will travel to Beloit next Wednesday for a 7 p.m. tipoff.
Women’s soccer
Junior midfielder Anna Brodjian was a first-team All-North Region selection by the United Soccer Coaches.
Junior midfielder Anna Boyd was a second-team pick, and junior defender Katy Kusswurm earned third-team honors.
Brodjian, the 2019 WIAC Offensive Player of the Year, led the conference with 12 goals as the Warhawks swept the regular season and tournament championships.
Kusswurm also was a second-team Academic All-American by College Sports Information Directors of America with a perfect 4.0 GPA. She is the sixth Warhawk to earn the honor in program history.
Men’s soccer
Senior forward Hozai Ceballos and junior defender Trevor Johnson each earned third-team All-North Region honors from the United Soccer Coaches.
The Warhawks won the program’s first-ever American Collegiate Athletic Association title before falling in the first round of the NCAA Tournament with a 1-0 loss to Calvin College.
Ceballos led the team with 11 goals and tied for the team lead with five assists.
Johnson started 20 of the team’s 22 games while recording three goals, including two game-winners.
