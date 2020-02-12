MILWAUKEE — Emily North recorded the third-best beam score in program history with a 9.800, and the Warhawks passed UW-Oshkosh on the final rotation to win the Midwest Twisters Harley-Davidson Invitational in Milwaukee on Friday.
The Warhawks scored a season-high 188.925 to beat UW-Oshkosh (187.825) and Gustavus Adolphus (179.150).
Junior Blaise Wilson won the all-around with a career-high 38.350, and freshman Faith Mylin placed third with a 36.725.
Senior Lauren Marshall recorded a 9.700 to pace the Warhawks on the vault as she finished third, and senior Acacia Fossum was the runner-up on the uneven bars with her 9.550.
North won the beam before UW-W took five of the top seven spots on the floor. Freshman Karina Sabol led the field with a 9.725.
The Warhawks will travel to U.S. Air Force Academy, Colorado on Saturday for a triangular with USAF and University of California-Davis, both Division I opponents.
Track and field
The eighth-ranked men’s team placed third at Saturday’s eight-team Pointer Invitational with 79 points, while the women placed sixth with 35.5 points.
The distance medley relay team of Brian Kuehl, Jared Weiler, Justin Krause and Sam Uhrich won in 10 minutes, 46.43 seconds for the lone UW-W title.
Senior Clinten Woerishofer placed second in the 800-meter run in 1:59.58, Palmyra-Eagle graduate Josh Krystosek finished runner-up in the high jump at 6 feet, 5 inches, and sophomore Curtis Pfeil also was a second-place finisher in the long jump at 22-3.
Sophomore Landon Keefover (:8.46) and junior Lucas Skaaland (:8.59) went 2-3 in the 60 hurdles as the men trailed only UW-Oshkosh (209) and UW-Stevens Point (95).
The distance medley relay team of Sarah Niehueser, Amanda Leder, Julia Fewell and Paige Fassbender won in 13:21.33.
Freshman Miranda Reynolds, a Whitewater High School graduate, placed second in the high jump (5-3), while senior Madi McDonald finished third in the pole vault (11-3.75).
Northern Michigan won the women’s meet with 140 points.
The Warhawks will host the annual Midwest ELITE Invitational on Saturday at 11 a.m. at Kachel Fieldhouse.
Men’s tennis
The Warhawks picked up two victories Saturday, a close 5-4 win over No. 38 Carleton (Minn.) and a 9-0 sweep of Illinois Tech at Lake Geneva Tennis.
UW-W took two of the three doubles matches to earn the doubles point against Carleton before splitting the six singles matches.
Senior Rory Calabria earned a 6-4, 6-1 victory at No. 3 singles, Danila Borovykh had a 6-1, 6-3 victory at No. 4 singles, and Cole Lindwall won 6-1, 6-7 (4), 6-2 at No. 5 singles.
Borovykh went 4-0 on the day.
The Warhawks will host the Warhawk Invitational against Grinnell (Iowa), Luther (Iowa) and Wheaton (Ill.) on Friday and Saturday at Lake Geneva Tennis.
Wrestling
Sophomore Ryan Vedner finished in fourth place at 165 pounds to lead the 13th-ranked Warhawks at the Don Parker Open on Saturday in Eau Claire.
UW-W did not bring its top wrestlers, and no team scores were recorded in the final tournament prior to this weekend’s WIAC Championships in La Crosse, which begin Friday.
Freshman Dakarai Clay posted a 3-1 record, including two pins, and sophomore Cadin Koeppel had a 3-2 record at heavyweight.
Baseball
UW-W was chosen as the WIAC preseason favorite after a poll of the conference’s coaches and sports information directors.
The Warhawks, who bring back five of their top seven hitts, have won three straight conference titles and reached 30 victories in each of the past 12 seasons.
UW-W was followed in the predictions by UW-La Crosse, UW-Oshkosh and UW-Platteville to round out the top have of the WIAC.
Softball
The Warhawks were chosen as the WIAC favorite in a poll of the league’s coaches and sports information directors.
UW-W, which returns 15 players from a team that went 28-14 and was an NCAA Division III regional runner-up, has won three straight conference titles and five of the past six.
UW-La Crosse was chosen to pick second, UW-Eau Claire was voted third and UW-Oshkosh was picked for fourth.
The Warhawks open the season with a doubleheader March 14 at Elmhurst, Illinois before going on their annual spring trip to Florida.
