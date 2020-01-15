The 19th-ranked University of Wisconsin-Whitewater wrestling team posted a 3-2 record at the National Wrestling Coaches Association Duals after a 29-12 loss to No. 8 Johnson & Wales (R.I.) on Saturday in Louisville, Ky.
The Warhawks defeated Heidelberg (Ohio) 37-11 and fell to No. 3 Wabash 31-16 on Friday.
UW-W then moved to the consolation bracket, where it picked up a 39-7 victory over Washington & Jefferson (Pa.) and No.13 Ithaca (N.Y.), 24-12, to set up Saturday’s showdown with the eighth-ranked team in the nation.
Senior Hazen Rice went a perfect 5-0 with two pins, a tech fall and a 1-0 decision victory in the loss to Johnson & Wales on Saturday.
Senior Nick Sundberg also went 5-0 at 197 pounds, including an injury default on Saturday.
Senior Mike Tortorice earned a 7-0 decision against Johnson & Wales to finish the weekend 4-1 at 125 pounds. Senior Devin Tortorice was 4-0 on Friday before losing a major decision in the final match of the tournament.
The Warhawks will host No. 9 UW-La Crosse on Thursday at 7 p.m. as they honor alumni inside Kachel Gymnasium.
Gymnastics
The Warhawks opened their season with a 185.825-180.850 WIAC road victory over Hamline last Friday in St. Paul, Minn.
Junior Blaise Wilson won the all-around with a 36.800, and freshman Faith Mylin placed second in the all-around with a 36.475.
UW-W won all four events, as senior Acacia Fossum started the night by winning the uneven bars with a 9.400. Wilson was second in the discipline with a 9.300.
The Warhawks earned the top four spots in the vault, led by senior Lauren Marshall’s 9.625. Freshman Karina Sabol paced UW-W with a 9.775 on the floor in her Warhawk debut.
Fossum also won the balance beam with a score of 9.625.
UW-W will compete in a triangular Friday against UW-Stout and host UW-Oshkosh. The competition is set to start at 7 p.m.
