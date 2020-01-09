The 18th-ranked University of Wisconsin-Whitewater wrestling team was a perfect 3-0 in duals Saturday at the D-III National Challenge hosted by Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio.
The Warhawks defeated Case Western Reserve, 49-6, before the closest match of the day, a 27-19 victory over No. 22 Stevens Institute of Technology (N.J.). UW-W beat Alma (Mich.) 45-3 in the final match of the day.
Seniors Mike Tortorice, Hazen Rice, Devin Tortorice, Ryder Sigler and sophomore Jarritt Shinhoster all went 3-0. Mike Tortorice, the top-ranked wrestler in the country at 125 pounds, had two pins and a technical fall. Rice finished with a pin and a major decision over No. 5 Brendan Ladd of Alma. Sophomore Dylan Uzumecki had a 2-0 record at 285 pounds.
UW-W is headed to the National Wrestling Coaches Association National Duals on Friday and Saturday in Louisville, Kentucky.
Athletes of the Week
Senior Becky Raeder averaged 12.4 pounds, 3.8 assists, 2.2 rebounds and 1.6 steals per game while helping the Warhawks to a 5-0 record from Dec. 19 through Jan. 5. She shot 40% from the floor, 45% from 3-point range and 84% from the free-throw line as she earned a WIAC Kwik Trip Athlete of the Week.
Senior Hazen Rice also earned Athlete of the Week honors after his 3-0 record at the DIII National Challenge. Rice, ranked No. 2 in the nation at 141 pounds, now has a 12-0 record on the season.
