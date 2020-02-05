STEVENS POINT — The UW-Whitewater women’s basketball team surrendered just two field goals the first half of play as the Warhawks defeated UW-Stevens Point, 59-41, in a WIAC game Wednesday in Stevens Point.
Junior Johanna Taylor had a double-double in the Warhawk win, collecting 12 points and 11 rebounds. She also added seven blocks and three assists.
The Warhawks (18-2, 8-1 WIAC) gave up just two points in the first quarter. Whitewater led, 14-2, after a quarter of play. The Pointers (9-11, 4-5) were just 1-11 from the field.
Whitewater held Stevens Point to just one field goal (1-9) in the second quarter. UW-Stevens Point went 8 of 10 from the free-throw line and outscored Whitewater, 10-8, in the quarter to go into halftime down 22-10.
The Warhawks gained some separation with a 20-point third quarter to take a 42-27 advantage into the final quarter. Whitewater went on to outscore Stevens Point, 17-14, in the final quarter.
Whitewater finished an efficient 8 for 11 from the floor in the fourth quarter of play.
Stevens Point was outrebounded, 51-32, by Whitewater. The Warhawks grabbed 22 offensive rebounds compared to the Pointers nine.
The rebounds gave the Warhawks extra opportunities, as Whitewater shot 19 more field goal attempts than the Pointers.
Senior Becky Raeder added 12 points in the win. Aleah Grundahl scored eight points and added seven rebounds and a pair of assists.
Veronica Kieres had nine points and six rebounds.
The Warhawks will host UW-River Falls in a conference game Saturday at Kachel Gymnasium in Whitewater at 3 p.m.
UW-WHITEWATER 59, UW-STEVENS POINT 41
Warhawks 14 8 20 17 — 59
Pointers 2 10 15 14 — 41
UW-Whitewater (fg ftm-fta pts) — Raeder 5 2-3 12, Taylor 6 0-0 12, Kieres 4 1-1 9, Gundahl 2 4-4 8, Schumacher 0 1-2 1, Green 2 0-0 5, Belschner 2 0-0 4, Oomens 2 0-0 4, Sto. Domingo 1 0-0 2, Simmons 1 0-0 2. Totals — 25 8-10 59.
UW-Stevens Point — Schmidt 4 1-1 10, Baehman 4 0-0 9, Cerrato 2 3-4 7, Greeheck 1 4-6 6, Collins 2 0-0 4, Slowik 1 0-0 2, Myklebust 0 2-2 2, Moran 0 1-2 1. Totals — 14 11-15 41.
3-point goals — UWW (Green) 1; UWSP (Schmidt, Baehman) 2. Rebounds — UWW 51, UWSP 32. Total fouls — UWW 16, UWSP 10.
