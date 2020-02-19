WHITEWATER — Veronica Kieres felt like she may have cost UW-Whitewater a chance to clinch the conference title at home against its rival.
The sophomore guard missed a box out that led to UW-Oshkosh taking a one-point lead with 24 seconds left. When the Warhawks got the ball back — she made sure to make up for her mistake.
Kieres hit a go-ahead and ultimately game-winning layup with 19 seconds left as the UW-Whitewater women’s basketball team earned a WIAC title clinching 75-71 win over UW-Oshkosh Wednesday night at Kachel Gymnasium in Whitewater.
Down 71-70 with 19 seconds left, Kieres saw that she had a lane to the hoop on the right side of the court. Kieres drove when she realized she had an opening — was knocked back when she took the shot — but managed to make it.
She was fouled on the play and rattled in the free throw to give the Warhawks a 73-71 lead with 19 seconds to play.
The score proved to be the game winner.
“I knew it was my responsibility to box that girl out down there and I didn’t,” said Kieres, who finished with nine points. “She got an offensive-rebound putback and that upset me. When the ball came to me I knew it was time to do something about it and get revenge on what just happened to me.”
The win captured the fourth-ranked Warhawks the WIAC regular season title.
“Just the resilience of this team is awesome,” UW-Whitewater head coach Keri Carollo said. “It was a great win for us. There was something on the line tonight. It goes back to the character of this group. Even through mistakes they figure out a way to win.”
Freshman Aleah Grundahl scored the first four points of the game to help the Warhawks (22-2, 12-1) to a 9-0 start.
The Titans (14-10, 7-6) scored 15 of the next 21 points to earn their first lead of the game at 15-13 with 3 minutes, 14 seconds remaining in the first and finished off the quarter up 20-17.
Senior Becky Raeder scored eight of her 10-first half points in the second quarter to give Whitewater a 37-34 halftime lead.
Oshkosh grabbed its biggest lead of the game at 48-41 with 3:55 to play in the third, but Whitewater responded with 11 straight to earn a 52-48 advantage with 58 seconds until the fourth.
Grundahl scored six points on three straight offensive possessions to cap the 11-0 run.
Oshkosh’s Brooke Freitag hit a 3-pointer at the third-quarter buzzer to knot the game at 52-52 heading into the final quarter.
Whitewater led 70-66 with 1:08 to play, but a 3-pointer from Olivia Campbell cut it to one point with 43 seconds left.
The Warhawks turned the ball over and Leah Portah got an offensive rebound and put it back up and in to make it 71-70 Titans with 24 seconds left.
Whitewater opted to not take a timeout and Kieres found her lane and put in what would be the game winner.
“When she gets a good head of steam going and she has that look in her eye, I don’t want to stop her,” Carollo said. “I feel like when she had that flow and momentum — the defense is back on their heels — I just gotta let them play. I have to let them determine the outcome.”
The Titans called a timeout with seven seconds left, but the Warhawks forced a throw away off the inbounds.
“We were told to switch one through five so when she ran to the corner — because she was their 3-pointer — I put my hands up and thankfully it was a bad pass,” Kieres said.
Grundahl iced the game at the free-throw with four seconds left.
Junior Johanna Taylor ended with 18 points for the Warhawks.
The WIAC title was Whitewater’s first since the 2017-2018 season.
“Since we are so young I think that makes it even better,” Kieres said. “I don’t think people looked at us like we could be a winning team. Winning is such a great feeling when you have such a great team like this. I’m excited to see what March brings.”
The Warhawks will end their regular season with a road game against UW-Stout Saturday at 3 p.m.
UW-WHITEWATER 75, UW-OSHKOSH 71
UW-Oshkosh 20 14 18 19 — 71
UW-Whitewater 17 20 15 23 — 75
UW-Oshkosh (fg ftm-fta pts) — Porath, 6 2-2 14; Freitag, 3 5-5 13; Campbell, 4 3-4 12; Miller 2 1-1 6; Rueth 4 0-0 12; Staples, 3 3-4 10; Ludwig, 1 2-2 4. Totals: 23 16-18 71.
UW-Whitewater — Taylor 8 2-5 18; Grundahl, 6 5-6 17; Raeder 4 -5-5 15, Kieres, 4 1-1 9; Schumacher, 3 1-1 9; Sto. Domingo, 2 2-2 7. Totals: 27 16-20 75.
3-point goals — UW-O 9 (Freitag 2, Campbell, Staples, Miller, Rueth 4), UW-W 5 (Raeder 2, Schumacher 2, Sto. Domingo). Rebounds — UW-O 28 (Porath 7), UW-W 31 (Grundahl 7). Total fouls — UW-O 22, UW-W 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.