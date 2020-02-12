PLATTEVILLE — An old-fashioned three-point play from senior Becky Raeder lifted the UW-Whitewater women’s basketball team to a 59-55 WIAC road win over UW-Platteville Wednesday night.
With 20 seconds left in the game and down 55-53, Raeder got fouled while attempting a spinning layup. Raeder’s shot rattled in after bouncing around the rim and the senior guard converted the free-throw attempt to give the Warhawks the lead.
The Pioneers missed a go-ahead basketball with a reverse layup with six seconds to go.
Warhawk junior Johanna Taylor made 3 of 4 free-throw attempts the final four seconds of the game to ice the contest.
Raeder finished with a game-high 19 points.
Platteville (11-11, 3-8 WIAC) led 18-12 after the first quarter of play. The Pioneers finished off the final 6:34 of the first half on an 11-5 run.
Whitewater (20-2, 10-1) trailed by as much as 25-16 with 5:38 remaining in the second period, but ended up outscoring the Pioneers, 16-14, in the second quarter, to go into halftime down 32-28.
The Warhawks once again trailed by nine in the third quarter as the Pioneers built their advantage up to 44-35 with 4:24 left until the final quarter.
Whitewater capped off the third with a 10-0 run to take a 45-44 lead into the fourth quarter.
The final quarter of play stayed at a one-possession contest until two seconds left when Taylor made one of two free throws to put Whitewater up four.
Taylor scored 16 points and also added eight rebounds. She finished 8 of 10 from the free-throw line.
Sophomore Veronica Kieres also broke double digits with 12 points.
Whitewater High School graduate Allison Heckert scored four points for Platteville and added a game-high five assists.
The Warhawks will continue conference play when they take on UW-Eau Claire in a road game Saturday at 5 p.m.
UW-WHITEWATER 59, UW-PLATTEVILLE 55
UW-Whitewater 12 16 17 14 — 59
UW-Platteville 18 14 12 11 — 55
UW-Whitewater (fg ftm-fta pts) — Raeder 8 1-1 19, Taylor 4 8-10 16, Kieres 3 5-8 12, Schumacher 2 2-2 6, Grundahl 2 0-0 4, Oomens 1 0-0 2. Totals — 20 16-21 59.
UW-Platteville — Domask 5 2-3 12, Emendorfer 3 0-2 9, Williams 4 0-0 8, Clemons 2 1-2 7, Heckert 1 2-2 4, Meyers 3 0-0 7, Asche 3 0-0 6, Stewart 0 2-2 2. Totals — 21 14-22 55.
3-point goals — UWW (Raeder 2, Kieres) 3; UWP (Emendorfer 3, Clemons 2, Meyers) 6. Rebounds — UWW 37, UWP 36. Total fouls — UWW 16, UWP 19.
