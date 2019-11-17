WHITEWATER — Four University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Warhawks finished in double figures as they earned a 75-48 victory against visiting Concordia Chicago at the Williams Center in Whitewater on Friday night.
Concordia Chicago never led after Emily Schumacher made a shot at the buzzer to close the first quarter. The Warhawks went on to build a 36-22 lead at the break and didn’t look back.
Senior guard Becky Raeder scored 13 points to lead UW-Whitewater in scoring. Abby Belschner came off the bench to add 11 points.
Former DeForest athlete Aleah Grundahl and sophomore Courtney Oomens, a former Lake Geneva Badger athlete, each added 10 points. Oomens grabbed eight rebounds.
DePauw 70, UW-W 69 (OT)
WHITEWATER — Megan Corcoran made a 3-pointer with 15 seconds left to pull within one point, but the senior from Madison La Follette missed a 3-pointer before the clock expired and UW-Whitewater was defeated, 70-69, by 10th-ranked DePauw at Williams Center in Whitewater.
The Warhawks trailed by as many as eight points in the fourth quarter, but they came back to force a tie with 35 seconds after Raeder made a 3-pointer. A 3-pointer and an old-fashion 3-point play by Grundahl cut the gap to one point.
Assisted by Grundahl, Oomens made a layup to take a 53-52 lead with 4 minutes, 34 seconds to play in the fourth quarter.
The teams exchanged leads until the Raeder 3-pointer knotted things up at 58.
Raeder finished with a team-high 20 points. Corcoran scored 11 points in nine minutes off the bench.
Sydney Kopp scored a game-high 36 points for DePauw.
The Warhawks (2-1) will host Augustana (Ill.) on Wednesday at 7 p.m. to continue their non-conference schedule.
