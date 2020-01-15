LA CROSSE — The sixth-ranked UW-Whitewater women’s basketball team picked up its 12th straight win with a 66-52 win over 18th-ranked UW-La Crosse in a WIAC game Wednesday in La Crosse.
The Warhawks were led by senior Becky Raeder and junior Johanna Taylor, who both scored 14 points.
Freshman Abby Belschner also broke double digits with 10 points.
Whitewater (14-1, 4-0) held La Crosse (11-4 2-2) to just 29 percent shooting from the floor. The Eagles were led by Dan Craig, who scored a game-high 18 points.
The Warhawks outscored in the Eagles in the paint, 44-22.
Whitewater will look to make it 13 straight when the Warhawks take on UW-Stout in a conference game Saturday in Whitewater at 3 p.m.
UW-WHITEWATER 66, UW-LA CROSSE 52
Warhawks 17 20 10 19 — 66
Eagles 13 10 14 15 — 52
UW-Whitewater (fg ftm-fta pts) — Raeder 4 4-4 14, Taylor 5 4-4 14, Schumacher 4 0-0 8, Grundahl 2 0-2 4, Kieres 1 0-0 2, Belschner 5 0-0 10, Sto. Domingo 2 3-4 8, Oomens 2 2-2 6. Totals — 25 13-16.
UW-La Crosse — Craig 8 0-0 18, Schoenberger 4 2-2 12, Steiner 2 0-0 5, Higgins 1 0-0 2, Gamoke 0 1-2 1, Fitzgerald 3 3 0-0 6, Kramer 2 0-0 5, Jackoyo 0 3-4 3. Totals — 20 6-8 52.
3-pointers — UWW (Raeder 2, Sto. Domingo) 3; UWL (Craig 2, Schoenberger 2, Steiner, Kramer) 6. Total fouls — UWW 14, UWL 13.
