The UW-Eau Claire women’s basketball team had a chance to move into a tie for first place in the WIAC standings on Saturday. But UW-Whitewater showed exactly why it sat all alone atop the league.
The Warhawks clamped down on defense in the second half, holding the Blugolds to 18 points after halftime, en route to a 57-39 win at Zorn Arena.
The win kept UW-Whitewater in first place with an 11-1 record, while the Blugolds dropped to 9-3 in the conference. Both teams have two games remaining in league play.
UW-Eau Claire kept things close in the first half, entering halftime only trailing 23-21. But the Warhawks outscored the Blugolds 20-10 in the third quarter and 14-8 in the fourth.
UW-Eau Claire couldn’t overcome a 26% shooting percentage from the floor, including 13% from 3-point range. Hallee Hoeppner was the only Blugold to score in double figures, tallying 10 points.
The Blugolds held the Warhawks to 4 of 12 shooting in the first quarter and 6 of 21 in the second. But as UW-Whitewater heated up in the second half, UW-Eau Claire stayed cold.
Not helping the cause were the Warhawks’ 13 offensive rebounds, which led to 15 second-chance points.
Kelsey Bakken, Katie Essen and Maizie Diehl all added five points for UW-Eau Claire. Hoeppner finished with a team-high nine rebounds, and Anna Graaskamp added seven of her own.
Aleah Grundahl and Becky Raeder did most of the heavy lifting for UW-Whitewater. They scored 17 and 15 points, respectively.
The Blugolds still have an outside shot at sharing the regular season WIAC title with Whitewater. They need to beat both UW-Platteville and UW-La Crosse next week, and have Whitewater lose both of its games.
UW-WHITEWATER 57, UW-EAU CLAIRE 39
UW-Whitewater 11 12 20 14 — 57
UW-Eau Claire 8 13 10 8 — 39
UW-Whitewater (fg ftm-fta pts) — Grundahl 6 5-7 17, Raeder 4 5-6 15, Kieres 3 1-2 7, Taylor 3 0-0 6, Schumacher 1 1-2 3, Oomens 2 1-1 5, Sto. domingo 1 0-0 2, Green 1 0-0 2. Totals — 21 13-18 57.
UW-Eau Claire — Hoeppner 2 6-8 10, Ruden 2 0-0 6, Essen 1 3-4 5, Bakken 2 1-2 5, Graaskamp 1 0-0 2, Deihl 1 3-4 5, Carver 2 0-0 4, Baer 1 0-0 2. Totals — 12 13-18 39.
3-point goals — UWW (Raeder 2) 2; UWEC (Ruden 2) 2. Rebounds — UWW 45, UWEC 39. Total fouls — UWW 16, UWEC 16.
