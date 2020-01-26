OSHKOSH — The UW-Whitewater women’s basketball team saw its 14-game win streak snapped Saturday as the Warhawks were defeated by UW-Oshkosh, 62-51, in a WIAC game in Oshkosh.
Down 26-24 at halftime, the No. 6th-ranked Warhawks (16-2, 6-1) were outscored 36-27 in the second half.
The Titans (11-7, 4-3) held the Warhawks to just 11 third-quarter points. Whitewater scored a team-high 16 points in the fourth quarter, but Oshkosh recorded a game-high 19 points in the final quarter.
The Warhawks got it down to four points with 1 minute, 44 seconds in the fourth quarter after a 3-pointer from senior Becky Raeder, but Whitewater never got the game down to one possession after Oshkosh scored on their next offensive possession.
Freshman Aleah Grundahl scored a team-high 12 points for Whitewater. She grabbed nine rebounds and recorded three assists. Raeder added 10 points, including two 3-pointers.
Sophomore Courtney Oomens scored eight points. Junior Johanna Taylor and Yssa Sto. Domingo both scored seven points.
Leah Porath finished with a game-high 17 points for the Titans.
Whitewater went 2 of 6 from the free-throw line, while Oshkosh finished 21 of 30 from the line. The Warhawks collected 22 fouls in the defeat, including Grundahl and Taylor recording five fouls each.
Oshkosh was held to just 18 made field goals (18-50) in the win.
The loss was Whitewater’s first defeat since Nov. 16.
The Warhawks will begin the second round of conference games when they host UW-La Crosse (14-4, 5-2) Wednesday at Kachel Gymnasium at 7 p.m.
UW-OSHKOSH 62, UW-WHITEWATER 51
Warhawks 12 12 11 16 — 51
Titans 17 9 17 19 — 62
UW-Whitewater (fg ftm-fta pts) — Grundahl 5 1-4 12, Raeder 4 0-0 10, Taylor 3 1-1 7, Schumacher 2 0-1 5, Kieres 1 0-0 2, Oomens 4 0-0 8, Sto. Domingo 3 0-0 7. Totals — 22 2-6 51.
UW-Oshkosh — Porath 5 5-9 17, Arneson 2 7-8 11, Freitag 3 1-3 7, Campbell 1 3-4 5, Miller 1 0-0 2, Rueth 2 0-0 6, Higgins 1 4-4 6, Jorgensen 2 1-2 6, Staples 1 0-0 2. Totals — 18 21-30 62.
3-point goals — UW-W 5 (Raeder 2, Grundahl, Sto. Domingo, Schumacher), UW-O 5 (Porath 2, Rueth 2, Jorgensen). Total fouls — UW-W 22, UW-O 12. Fouled out — UW-W Grundahl, Taylor.
