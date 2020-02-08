UW-Whitewater’s women’s basketball team continues to roll.
The Warhawks opened up a 10-point lead after one quarter Saturday and cruised to a 71-45 win over UW-River Falls in WIAC action in the Kachel Gym.
Fourth-ranked Whitewater improved to 19-2 overall and remained in sole possession of first place in the conference at 9-1.
Becky Roeder and Rebekah Schumacher each had 16 points to lead the Warhawks, while Lake Geneva Badger graduate Courtney Oomens added 10. Whitewater hit nine 3-pointers in the game and led 45-27 at half.
The Warhawks play at UW-Platteville on Wednesday.
UW-WHITEWATER 71,
UW-RIVER FALLS 45
UW-River Falls 11 16 11 7 — 45
UW-Whitewater 21 24 13 13 — 71
UW-River Falls (fg-ftm-pts) — Wordynski 7-4-18; Pearson 4-2-11; Koop 2-0-6; DeSouza 2-0-5; Crissinger 1-1-3; Heinrichs 1-0-2. Totals: 17-7-45
UW-Whitewater — Raeder 5-2-16; Kieres 4-0-9; Taylor 3-2-8; Grundahl 1-2-4; Corcoran 1-1-3; Schumacher 6-2-16; Oomens 4-2-10; Simmons 2-0-5. Totals: 26-10-71
3-point goals — RF 4 (Koop 2, Pearson, DeSouza), W 9 (Roeder 4, Schumacher 3, Kieres, Corcoran). Free throws missed — UW-RF 3, UW-W 5. Total fouls — UW-RF 14, UW-W 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.