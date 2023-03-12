UW-Whitewater’s men’s basketball team defeated John Hopkins 83-82 on Friday and beat Oswego State 77-74 on Saturday to reach this weekend’s Final Four. The Warhawks, who return to the Final Four after National Championships in 2012 and 2014, face Mount Union on Thursday at 7 p.m. in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
UW-Whitewater is no stranger to playing Mount Union on the football field and now the rivalry will continue on the court in a NCAA Division III men’s basketball Final Four game on Thursday.
On Friday the Warhawks (25-7) defeated John Hopkins 83-82 and on Saturday beat Oswego State 77-74 to advance to the Final Four.
This will be the first Final Four game Whitewater will play since 2014 — a season that ended in a NCAA championship. Coach Pat Miller is no stranger to this stage, as he coached the team to a championship in 2012 and ‘14 and also won one as a player.
“We’re excited with the opportunity to advance,” Miller said. “We’re healthy and playing our best basketball of the year. We have a great opportunity ahead of us.”
Against Oswego State, Miles Barnstable led the charge and scored 23 points for the Warhawks. Carter Capstran scored 21 points.
After holding a lead during the first half of Saturday’s game, the Lakers (29-3) ended the half on a 6-0 to give Oswego State a 34-30 lead.
With five minutes left in the contest, Whitewater held a 70-60 lead but the Lakers went on another scoring run. An 11-4 run cut Whitewater’s lead to just three points at 74-71 with over a minute left.
The Warhawks held strong and iced the game from the free throw line with big shots from Barnstable and Jameer Barker.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.