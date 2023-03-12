Warhawks reach Final 4

UW-Whitewater’s men’s basketball team defeated John Hopkins 83-82 on Friday and beat Oswego State 77-74 on Saturday to reach this weekend’s Final Four. The Warhawks, who return to the Final Four after National Championships in 2012 and 2014, face Mount Union on Thursday at 7 p.m. in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

 Dane Sheehan

UW-Whitewater is no stranger to playing Mount Union on the football field and now the rivalry will continue on the court in a NCAA Division III men’s basketball Final Four game on Thursday.

On Friday the Warhawks (25-7) defeated John Hopkins 83-82 and on Saturday beat Oswego State 77-74 to advance to the Final Four.

