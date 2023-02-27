UW-W plays in NCAA Tournament
The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater men’s and women’s basketball teams are both headed to NCAA Division III Basketball Regionals this week. The men’s and women’s regionals are scheduled for Friday and Saturday.

The Warhawk men (21-7) will be on the road for a regional hosted by Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio. UWW will meet Wabash (21-7) for first round action Friday at 2:50 pm Central. Both squads won their respective league tournament titles with the Warhawks taking down UW-Oshkosh 92-79 for the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Title and the Little Giants topping Wooster 81-80 for the North Coast Athletic Conference crown.

