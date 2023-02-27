The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater men’s and women’s basketball teams are both headed to NCAA Division III Basketball Regionals this week. The men’s and women’s regionals are scheduled for Friday and Saturday.
The Warhawk men (21-7) will be on the road for a regional hosted by Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio. UWW will meet Wabash (21-7) for first round action Friday at 2:50 pm Central. Both squads won their respective league tournament titles with the Warhawks taking down UW-Oshkosh 92-79 for the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Title and the Little Giants topping Wooster 81-80 for the North Coast Athletic Conference crown.
The other first round game features Arcadia University (15-11), winners of the MAC Freedom Conference Tournament, and the host CWRU (21-3), the University Athletic Association champions. The winners of the first two first round games will meet Saturday at 5:20 pm Central.
The UWW women will host a regional for the third consecutive national tournament. The Warhawks (21-6), winners of the 2023 WIAC regular season and tournament titles, will open against Webster College (24-3), the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Tournament champions in an 87-84 win over Westminster. UW-Whitewater and Webster will faceoff in the second game Friday, slated for a 7:45 pm tipoff.
The first game of the regional in Kachel Gymnasium will feature Ohio Wesleyan (18-10), winners of the North Coast Athletic Conference and Gustavus Adolphus College (25-2), the 2023 Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Tournament champions. The winners will meet Saturday for a 7:30 pm tipoff.
The Warhawk men’s and women’s basketball teams have a combined 43 national appearances as the men make their 22nd trip to the tournament and the women advance to the postseason for the 21st time in program history.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.